Home News 4 Aftyn Behn controversies: ‘Uncomfortable’ with Christianity, drag shows and anti-Nashville remarks

A special congressional election has drawn international attention to the state of Tennessee, as its outcome could affect the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democratic nominee in the race has also gained notoriety for past negative comments about the district she's seeking to represent.

Aftyn Behn, who has served as a Tennessee state representative since 2023, is hoping to flip Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former Republican Rep. Mark Green.

The Democratic state lawmaker and community organizer, who is running against Republican Matt Van Epps — a West Point graduate who served as a Lt. Col. in the Tennessee Army National Guard before being appointed as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services and serving in the governor's office — has been polling surprisingly strong, with some seeing the race as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s policies.

A survey conducted by Emerson College Polling/The Hill on Nov. 22-24 showed 48% of voters backed Van Epps, while 46% supported Behn.

In addition to recent criticisms from Trump, the 36-year-old Behn has weathered accusations of extremism regarding past controversial remarks about prayer and pastors.

Here are four times Behn has stirred controversy for negative comments made about Nashville and the influence of faith in politics in the South.