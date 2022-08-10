Amy Grant's family honors injured singer with emotional performance after bike accident

Vince Gill and Corrina Grant Gill, the husband and daughter of popular Christian singer Amy Grant, paid tribute to their loved one as she recovers from a bicycle accident.

Grant had to postpone her August tour dates after a bicycle accident landed her in the hospital last week. Gill, a gospel legend in his own right, also canceled some of his tour dates at the end of July. However, in a performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, he paid homage to his wife.

Gill, along with the couple's daughter, Corrina, performed the 2019 single, "When My Amy Prays." The song was penned by Gill about his wife's strong Christian faith.

The 21-year-old changed the lyrics to “when my mama prays” as she emotionally sang along.

After singing just a few lines, the singer broke out in tears and said, “I'm just like my dad!"

Grant was involved in a bicycle accident while riding with a friend in Nashville earlier this month and, as a result, announced on her website that she was postponing her August tour dates.

The postponement came after Grant’s doctor advised the singer to rest at home following her hospitalization.

"Earlier this week, Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet),” a July 29 Instagram post on Grant's page revealed.

Grant's team shared the update after the "Baby Baby" singer had already been treated for her injuries. The singer was ordered additional recovery time at home by her doctors, "where she is now resting comfortably," the post said.

"Due to the doctor's orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June, 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time."

A spokesperson for Grant told CBN News that the six-time Grammy Award winner was "taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions."

Grant’s spokesperson thanked her supporters for their prayers.

Her husband, although not raised in the faith like Grant, has expressed an appreciation for his wife's faith but shared just how different their journeys have been.

"Amy and I grew up very different," he said in a 2019 interview. "She never missed church and I never went. And just because we got married, I wasn't compelled to say 'Hey, I'm going to go to church every weekend.' So there's the truth, there's your honesty in the song," Gill, 65, said at the release of "When My Amy Prays.”

“When my Amy prays/ That’s when I see His face/ That's when my hands raise,” lyrics from the song read.