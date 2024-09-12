Home News Andrew Klavan warns of media's role in creating division, says tradition, faith offer hope

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Andrew Klavan warned that public discourse has been manipulated by those in power, particularly within left-leaning media institutions, and challenged Christians to weigh modern interpretations against the enduring truths found in tradition and Scripture.

“I don't think that we're enemies in the U.S., I think most of us are friends,” the 70-year-old author and host of The Andrew Klavan Show, a podcast on The Daily Wire, told The Christian Post.

“I think what the media has done is purposely set us against one another because when we're fighting with one another, we're not fighting with them. I think a lot of us could get together, middle-right, middle-left, all of the sort of in-between, and be a new majority. That’s what I want to see, the majority of Americans who are happy to debate, happy to say I'm wrong, and happy to compromise, because it's the media working for the left that has made it impossible to do that. They call you a name when you disagree, they make you they demonize you if you disagree, and that made people afraid to speak.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Klavan, an international bestselling author and Edgar Award winner who became a Christian at 49, stressed the importance of biblical literacy — and centuries of intellectual and spiritual reflection that the West has inherited — in an increasingly convoluted cultural landscape, where everyone from influencers to political figures co-opt religious doctrine to suit personal agendas.

Tradition, he said, is a repository of wisdom that has withstood the test of time.

“There have been 2,000 years of good, intelligent, brilliant writing about the Bible, people reading it, the smartest people in the world. The smartest people in the West have always believed in the Bible, and they have written about it, and they've philosophized about it and they've discussed it,” he said.

“We don't have to depend on the people who are with us now. We can look at the tradition. Tradition is important. It's the wisdom of the past carried over. We can look at the wisdom of the past, compare it to the guys talking in the present, and say, ‘Well, wait a minute. Something's not working here,’ and see which one makes sense. We shouldn't be afraid of the people talking now. We've got more than an army of wisdom behind us in the past, and we can bring it to bear.”

Klavan spoke to CP at the premiere of The Daily Wire’s new theatrical release, “Am I Racist?” which stars Matt Walsh and satirizes diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Projects like “Am I Racist?,” Klavan said, play a crucial role in dismantling the barriers that have been built by the media.

“One of the reasons a movie like this is so important is because when somebody finally says the truth, then everybody can say so,” he said.

Jeremy Boreing, CEO of The Daily Wire, echoed Klavan’s sentiment, stressing that “our hope has to be in God.”

"We’re not really promised that things are going to get better in this world, but we can look back at history and see that there have been incredibly dark moments before, and the country has endured,” he said.

Boreing drew parallels to some of the darkest chapters in Western civilization, from World War I to World War II, moments when it seemed civilization might never recover.

“I’m sure that if we were in the middle of the First World War in the teens, we would think, this is it. It’s over. Western civilization can’t possibly recover from this. It did. And I’m sure that if we had been here in the '40s during the Second War, we would have thought something similar. And yet, here we are,” he said.

And while the Left has “ascended to hegemonic power across cultural institutions,” Boreing said that this very dominance exposes its fragility.

“What young people need to know is that these structures that the Left has built over the last half-century to hold you down are crumbling. The Left has never been more vulnerable,” he said. “Their ideas have to either work or not work. And as it turns out, they don’t work. So I think young people are born into an amazing moment where they can actually be a part of destroying these structures and building something new.”