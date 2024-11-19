Home News Arson ruled out in First Baptist Dallas fire; no cause yet identified

Investigators have ruled out arson in the four-alarm fire that destroyed the historic sanctuary at First Baptist Church in Dallas, but there's still no word on a specific cause.

In an update from Executive Pastor Ben Lovvorn, the church announced investigators have completed their on-site investigation, ruling out arson as the cause of the fire that destroyed the 134-year-old sanctuary.

While the exact cause has not yet been determined, Lovvorn reassured the congregation that updates would be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

"I know many of you continue to ask questions and wonder about the cause of the fire, and we still don't know that yet," Lovvorn said. "The investigating agencies and various entities have told us that they've ruled out arson or any type of foul play, but they continue to look to see if they can identify a source of that fire."

Now that the investigation has reached a turning point, the renovation of the sanctuary at First Dallas is moving forward, Lovvorn said, with significant progress made in the past few weeks.

"The demolition process on the interior of the sanctuary site is underway again," Lovvorn said. "Removing debris is the next step as we make progress toward the new construction. You'll start seeing new equipment around campus, including multiple cranes."

Demolition will likely conclude in mid-January, he added.

Lovvorn encouraged the congregation to pray about how they can contribute to the rebuilding effort as part of the Mission 1:8 initiative, a $95 million campaign, which will ask the entire congregation to make two-year financial commitments to the effort.

The church released a prayer guide encouraging prayerful reflection on God's guidance and provision. Lovvorn pointed to one particular psalm highlighted in the prayer guide.

"We're really walking you through Psalm 90," he said. "It's an interesting psalm. ... It's the one written by Moses, and it's a prayer of Moses."

"At the beginning of the Psalm, Moses is praising God for his faithfulness, for his goodness, and his mercies throughout every generation. But I love the way that psalm ends. He prays, 'Establish the work of our hands, God establish the work of our hands.' And for what purpose? All for Your glory."

Last month, First Baptist Dallas unveiled plans to reconstruct its historic sanctuary. The proposed designs feature a larger steeple reminiscent of the original structure and plans for restored stained glass windows that will enhance the worship space.

"The steeple has been a symbolic cornerstone for our church, reminding us that Jesus Christ is our true cornerstone," Lovvorn added.

The new sanctuary will also include an elevated floor and a redesigned pulpit, which will be oriented on the north side of the building. This change, said Lovvorn, aims to create a more welcoming atmosphere for worshipers while incorporating modern amenities, including an expanded fellowship space, a grand staircase and a new multi-purpose venue beneath the sanctuary.

Founded in 1890, the historic red brick sanctuary of First Baptist Dallas was gutted by the fire, which originated in the basement and caused extensive damage but somehow spared the historic pulpit from the flames.

The church has been a cornerstone in the Southern Baptist Convention, often described as the "Notre Dame" of the denomination. Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress, a former spiritual advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, leads the congregation of about 16,000 members.