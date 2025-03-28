Home News Asian man named 'Alyssa' attacks conservative group TPUSA with bike lock Suspect facing 4 felony charges after incident at UT Dallas

An Asian male who goes by the name “Alyssa” is facing multiple felony charges following a violent altercation involving members of a Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Texas at Dallas.

The suspect, identified as Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, allegedly used a bike lock to assault students, resulting in four felony charges and three misdemeanors.

Video shared by Charlie Kirk, founder of the prominent conservative organization with chapters at college campuses across the U.S., showed the incident unfolded outside the UTD student union, where the TPUSA chapter was setting up a tent and table to engage with students and distribute materials.

The footage begins mid-conflict, showing Nguyen wielding a bicycle and swinging a large bicycle lock at the students, striking a phone as group members shouted for the assailant to “back up” and “go.” A second video shows Nguyen fleeing the scene on the bicycle.

JUST IN — Our Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace were just assaulted while tabling at the University of Texas at Dallas.



According to Collin County court records, Nguyen was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempting to take a weapon from an officer, assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. Nguyen was released Wednesday.

Jail records indicated Nguyen goes by the name “Alyssa,” and the suspect’s mugshot appeared to indicate Nguyen might be LGBT-identified. Authorities identified Nguyen as an Asian male.

In a statement on X, TPUSA said that while the female students’ phones were both destroyed, they were “doing okay,” adding, “They are brave, strong and resilient. Thank God for these amazing students.”

CP reached out to the UT Dallas Police Department for details regarding the incident. This article will be updated once a response is received.

It’s not clear from the videos what prompted the assault. TPUSA, which has chapters at roughly 1,000 college and high school campuses across the country, is listed on the website of the Anti-Defamation League as having “connections [between] TPUSA members or activists and known extremists or extremist groups.”

In addition to claiming Kirk promotes Christian nationalism as “the idea that Christians should dominate government and other areas of life in America, the ADL website also alleges “Kirk’s views have led him to attack the transgender community several times.”

Nguyen might be the same person who disrupted a UTD campus event with Blaze TV host Alex Stein earlier this month, according to Kirk. In a video posted on March 6, a cyclist who appears to be Nguyen kicked a microphone from the crew setting up the event.

Kirk was also featured in a podcast with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in early March. During their conversation, Newsom appeared to agree with Kirk's point that allowing trans-identified males to compete in women's sports is unfair to women.

Cable news outlet MSNBC and the Democratic-aligned progressive activist group Media Matters have condemned TPUSA, which also includes its Evangelical wing TPUSA Faith, as an “extremist” and “far-right” organization.