This week in Christian history: Baylor integrates, John Calvin flees Paris, ‘Rock of Ages’ hymn writer born

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
An engraving from 1562 of Protestant Reformation leader John Calvin. | Public Domain

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything else in between.

Some of the things drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be very familiar to the reader, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Nov. 1-7, in Church history. They include Baylor University voting to racially integrate, John Calvin fleeing persecution in Paris, and the birth of the man who wrote the famed hymn "Rock of Ages." 

