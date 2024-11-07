Home News Christians urged to look through 'lens of Scripture' to combat antisemitism, defend Jews

Following the recent shooting of a Jewish man walking to his synagogue in Chicago, Illinois, and a surge in antisemitic incidents, a ministry focused on sharing the Gospel with Jewish communities is stepping up to equip Christians with tools to support God’s chosen people.

Chosen People Ministries will host its Summit on Opposing Antisemitism on Saturday at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. The event will offer attendees a biblical perspective on antisemitism, drawing from Psalm 83, which calls for God’s judgment on those seeking Israel’s destruction. Attendees will also be able to participate in workshops designed to deepen their understanding of ways to support their Jewish neighbors.

Many attendees already recognize the importance of God’s promise to Israel and are familiar with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, says Mitch Glaser, president and CEO of Chosen People Ministries. However, Glaser noted that the event is an opportunity to "reaffirm" their understanding of these topics.

“There have been a lot of questions about these things that certainly flared up recently, but this has been going on since the founding of the nation of Israel in 1948,” Glaser told The Christian Post.

“We don't think we're going to solve everything, but we believe that, particularly when Christians look through the lens of Scripture at these contemporary issues, they can find a lot more light than heat and be able to make up their own minds about what's going on,” he added.

The upcoming summit will feature distinguished speakers, including Moody Bible Institute President Mark Jobe and the Rev. Saleem Shalash. Jobe will delve into the Abrahamic covenant and other foundational covenants outlined in Genesis 12, Glaser said.

Shalash, an Arab pastor from Nazareth and founder of Home of Jesus the King Church, will share his biblical perspective affirming Israel's right to the land.

"He will be speaking on his view of the Bible, and how he believes that Israel has a right to the land,” Glaser explained. “[Shalash] loves living in a Jewish country, and he feels he has full freedom to live, particularly as an Arab Christian.”

Glaser, who is also among the list of speakers at the summit, told CP that he plans to talk about the Coalition Against Antisemitism, an initiative built by Chosen People Ministries to oppose Jewish hatred through social media, activism and public events.

Antisemitic incidents reached unprecedented levels in 2022 and have continued to escalate following Hamas' attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Glaser noted that the recent shooting of a Jewish man in Chicago occurred just a few blocks from a building owned by Chosen People Ministries.

As NBC Chicago reported Friday, 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi has been charged with a hate crime and terrorism charges after he allegedly opened fire on a 39-year-old Jewish man wearing a kippah. Abdallahi also shot at paramedics and responding officers, with police returning fire and striking the suspect.

The shooting of the Jewish man walking to synagogue occurred in West Rogers Park, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population.

Chosen People Ministry’s summit also follows a wave of anti-Israel encampments that appeared on college campuses throughout the country earlier this year in protest of Israel’s response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. Jewish students at various institutions reported that activists harassed and intimidated them, sometimes even preventing them from going to class.

Lawmakers and multiple students also criticized university leaders’ handling of the situation, saying they didn't do enough to hold the activists accountable. Several reports also highlighted university employees who spouted anti-Israel rhetoric in class or participated in the protests on campus.

Although the issue of antisemitism and anti-Israel protests has drawn attention from lawmakers, Glaser emphasized that the upcoming summit is not political. He expressed disappointment that many seem to have forgotten the extent of Hamas’ atrocities in October, reminding attendees that Hamas is a recognized terrorist organization.

“We intend to stay biblical, stay ethical, to some degree moral, of course, arguing that the taking of hostage babies and the burning of children was immoral,” Glaser maintained. "And so, we do feel free to argue from that perspective.”

At the time of the interview, the ministry president confirmed that 500 people had registered for the summit, including 70 Moody Bible Institute students. The regular price to attend the summit is $65, while students at the institute receive a discount.

Glaser said he doesn't know if the ministry will hold a summit like this again, adding that if they do, it will likely happen in the Los Angeles area in May or June 2026.