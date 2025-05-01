Home News Billy Graham chaplains deploy to Vancouver to provide spiritual care after fatal car-ramming attack

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team have been deployed to provide emotional and spiritual care following a deadly car-ramming attack that killed 11 people, including a young girl, during the Filipino Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver.

The incident occurred Saturday night. The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada confirmed that dozens more were injured and that a suspect is in custody.

Vancouver police identified the driver as Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, who faces eight counts of second-degree murder. More charges are anticipated, and Lo remains in custody.

“We’ve seen this happen throughout the world — it has never happened to us here and it has absolutely shaken our entire community to the core,” said Sergeant Steve Addison in a public update.

“In the coming days as we learn more about the victims in this horrific attack, the trauma is going to increase. It’s going to get harder before it gets easier.”

In response, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Mobile Ministry Center has been stationed at the site, offering a space for prayer, rest and support for community members and first responders. Crisis-trained chaplains are on hand to minister to those affected.

The Lapu Lapu festival celebrates the Filipino community in Vancouver. Founded on April 27, 2023, the popular event includes live performances, cultural displays, and traditional food. The car attack happened just as the festival had been ending.

“This is heartbreaking news that what should have been a time of celebration and community has turned into a senseless attack and loss of so many lives,” said Holly Lafont, manager of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

“We want the families of those killed and injured to know that they are not alone. Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team will be there to provide comfort and prayer in Jesus’ name to the community that has been devastated by this horrific attack.”

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada asked for prayers for the families affected and for all those experiencing grief and loss in the aftermath.

“Pray for God’s comforting presence in the days ahead,” the group said.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International