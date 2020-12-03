Bindi Irwin shares ultrasound of her unborn baby: 'She's so beautiful' Bindi Irwin shares ultrasound of her unborn baby: 'She's so beautiful'

Australian television personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin has shared an ultrasound of her unborn daughter on social media, describing her as “beautiful” and expressing excitement about her upcoming birth.

Irwin posted a video of the ultrasound to her Twitter account last Thursday, accompanied by the caption, “Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year.”

“This is so exciting. Look at our daughter. She’s so beautiful,” she said in the video.

“You can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness. She is beautiful,” said Chandler Powell, Irwin’s husband.

“And busy,” Irwin added.

The ultrasound came two weeks after Irwin announced on social media that she was 20 weeks pregnant. In late October, Powell posted a picture of himself embracing Irwin and their dog. Although Irwin’s pregnancy bump was not visible in the picture, he referred to them as “a family of four.”

Irwin first announced her pregnancy in an Aug. 11 Twitter post, proclaiming, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021” and describing the “beautiful little being” as “the most important part” of her life. She also asked her followers to “send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart.”

On Sept. 22, she announced that she was expecting a baby girl. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year,” she noted.

Baby girl, you are our world. ??

Irwin first met Powell in 2013, when he visited the Australia Zoo as she was giving tours. In an interview with People magazine in 2018, before the couple was engaged, Powell recalled how they “hit it off right away,” adding, “We haven’t looked back since.”

Bindi Irwin is the daughter of the late Australian television personality Steve Irwin, who starred in the Animal Planet series “The Crocodile Hunter” until he was fatally stabbed in the heart by a stingray in 2006.

While it has been 14 years since her father passed away, Irwin has stressed that he will always remain in her heart. On Feb. 22, what would have been Steve Irwin’s 58th birthday, Bindi took shared a picture of her and her father and discussed the actions she took to commemorate the occasion.

“I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it,” she wrote. “I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs. Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me.”

The 22-year-old sees many of her late father’s qualities in Powell, specifically that “he loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength.” The American-born Powell relocated to Australia to live with the Irwin family. Irwin, along with her brother Robert and mother Terri, star in the Animal Planet series “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” which premiered in 2018.

