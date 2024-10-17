Home News Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham’s new doc brings worship to theaters: ‘For the One’

Worship leaders Brandon Lake and Phil Wickham are bringing to their fans a new way to experience the transformative power of worship with the “For the One” documentary, hitting theaters nationwide this fall.

The Fathom Events film, which captures moments from their Summer Worship Nights Tour, follows the lives, struggles and spiritual awakenings that have shaped two of Christian music’s most celebrated artists.

Directed by Noah Taher and produced by Ken Carpenter (“The Shift”), the documentary seeks to provide viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what fuels the heart and mission of Lake, worship pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and Wickham, a Grammy-nominated artist.

Lake, who recently took home three awards, including songwriter of the year, at this year’s Dove Awards, said his hope for the project is not only to showcase what it takes to go on tour, but also to highlight why their music — and their ministry — means so much to them.

“My hope for this project is that it would not only show what it takes to go on tour, but why the music and touring mean so much to us. Countless lives have been changed, especially ours. Though we’ve had the opportunity to influence many, our focus remains for the One,” he said.

Wickham added that the opportunity to share his story in a cinematic format was an unexpected blessing.

“Never in my life did I think I would be a part of telling a piece of my story in theaters. I hope the stories encountered through this movie show everyone watching how much they are loved by the ONE. I can’t wait to share this with the world, and I hope people are encouraged by it,” he said.

Watch an exclusive clip of "For the One" below

In a world increasingly skeptical of polished messages, Lake previously told The Christian Post that worship music has the power to convey the Gospel in a way that resonates deeply with today’s young people.

“I think my generation and younger are less and less convinced by preachers and communicators that are communicating so slick,” he told CP. “God's Word is authentic. It's relevant, it's complete truth, but I think it’s important how you communicate it so that you can earn people’s trust, that it’s believable, that you’re coming across authentic.”

The two worship leaders told CP they try to present a Gospel that is both simple and profound.

“That was one of the most beautiful things on this tour; we invited people to start a relationship with Jesus,” Lake reflected. “You’re hearing me and Phil, who didn't go to school for communication, necessarily. … This is just coming from a dudebro who's in love with Jesus and just wants you to have a relationship with Jesus because we know that that's what you are made for. It’s coming across probably super broken and imperfect if you're comparing it to a professional communicator. But I think what I've seen is this generation is responding to the authenticity into the realness and the rawness.”

The duo told CP that on the tour, thousands came forward to start a relationship with Jesus, and the impact of the tour extended even to unexpected places.

Recalling a moment from the tour, Wickham shared how he and Lake would remind themselves of the significance of what they were about to do each night. “Thank you, God, for letting us do this,” they would say before taking the stage. “We run on stage and have just a praise party and then tell people about Jesus. It just was beautiful.”

The documentary captures not only these moments but also the quieter, more reflective times, underscoring the sense of mission that has anchored Lake and Wickham’s careers.

“It just gives you all the more fire to go into the next night, especially when you’re tired,” Lake said, emphasizing the ripple effect of each encounter with Jesus.

Despite their success, Wickham, who took home four Dove Awards this year, including Worship Album of the Year, and Lake remain committed to the simple goal that first brought them into ministry. Whether in an arena or a small church fellowship, the duo said they aim to bring people into the presence of God.

“We just want to see people encounter the presence of God, lift up the name of Jesus, see lives changed, to see our lives change. Those simple goals are still at the forefront, he said.

Reflecting on the world’s need for hope, Wickham added, “We were meant to thrive in the presence of God like lungs need oxygen. Our spirits need the presence of God. … The world just needs to hear that North Star truth, and it’s such a beautiful thing.”

“For the One” hits theaters Oct. 27-29.