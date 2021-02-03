Carman Licciardello health update: Singer improving after internal bleeding scare Carman Licciardello health update: Singer improving after internal bleeding scare

After being in remission from cancer over the past six years, singer Carman Licciardello had a major health scare following a recent surgery that led to internal bleeding.

In an update shared on his Facebook page Thursday, it appears that Carman's health is improving.

“Praise the Lord! Carman is improving every day. He is making big improvements and on his way to a full recovery. We ask that you continue to pray for him and that he recovers quickly," said the update on his Facebook page.

One of Carman’s representatives took to social media last month to ask his half a million followers to urgently pray for the entertainer.

“We need you to stop right now and pray! Carman had a minor surgery last week. Recovery was not going well and his temperature continued to rise. They discovered it was caused by internal bleeding and had to do another surgery last night to fix that,” read a message that was posted on Licciardello’s Facebook page on Jan. 25.

According to the message, the legendary singer’s temperature had been going up and down, and he was also battling pneumonia.

“His kidneys and liver are not working fully. He needs a touch from the Lord right now!! Please pray for a complete healing for Carman,” the post added.

Before the call for prayer, Carman revealed on Jan. 19, his birthday, why he was back in the hospital.

“Today, I’m in the hospital. I was getting a hiatal hernia removed yesterday. But it turned into a near-fatal scenario,” he wrote.

“For some reason, no one knows why, my blood pressure dropped to 66/43 and kept falling. It’s usually 135/89. I woke up from the anesthesia and saw nine doctors and nurses standing around my bed buzzing about, deeply concerned. They worked for hours to get it going the other way,” Carman added.

He went on to say that he needed a blood transfusion and an intravenous drip.

Carman shared his concerns because both his father and grandparents died at his age.

The popular evangelist has spent the past several years sharing his testimony after he survived an intense battle with cancer.

