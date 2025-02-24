Home News Catholic priest stabbed to death by armed men in Myanmar; 10 arrested

Armed men stabbed a Catholic priest to death while he was alone inside a church last week in the northwest Sagaing Region of civil war-ravaged Mynamar earlier this month.

Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, 44, of the Mandalay Archdiocese, was killed while serving Ludmal Thawma Church in Kangi Taw Village on Feb. 14 around 7 p.m., according to Catholic Connect.

At least 10 members of a local resistance group were arrested the same day in connection with the attack by the National Unity Government, the leading organization coordinating resistance to Myanmar's military government, The Associated Press reports.

The Catholic priest is the first to be targeted for killing since the conflict erupted after a military coup overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, according to AP.

In a statement, NUG said the suspects were members of a local defense force and vowed to have its defense ministry investigate further. The shadow government "strongly condemns any acts of targeting civilians, including religious leaders."

A motive for the attack is not clear at this time, but Myanmar Now, an independent media outlet, reports that Ye Naing Win had been accused of being an informant for the military.

The attack follows a "broader pattern" of violence targeting religious minorities under the rule of the military junta, according to the United Kingdom-based watchdog organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide. In Myanmar, churches and clergy are "increasingly facing attacks, arbitrary arrests, intimidation and restrictions."

Charles Cardinal Bo, president of the Catholic Bishop's Conference of Myanmar, said many are "shocked and saddened" by the murder.

"The wrongdoing committed against Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win is not something that can be easily forgotten," Bo said in a statement. "Therefore, we urge those responsible to take appropriate action and ensure justice is served, so that such incidents do not occur again in the future."

CSW's Founder President Mervyn Thomas called for a "full and independent investigation into this crime."

"[W]e urge the international community to demand justice and accountability, to stand in solidarity with those affected, and to work towards ensuring the protection of freedom of religion or belief in Myanmar," Thomas said.