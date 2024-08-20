Home News Chicago cardinal gives invocation at DNC despite promotion of abortion

A Catholic cardinal delivered an invocation at the Democratic National Convention on Monday despite the Democratic Party's unapologetic embrace of abortion rights.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago gave the invocation on the first night of the convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Cupich did not address Democratic policies during the invocation, instead praying that God will "help us to truly understand and answer the sacred call of citizenship." He described the United States as "a nation composed of every people and culture united not by ties of blood but by the profound aspirations of life and freedom, justice and unbound hope."

"These aspirations are why our forefathers saw America as a beacon of hope," he added. "In every generation, we are called to renew these aspirations to reweave the fabric of America. We do so when we live out the virtues that dwell in our hearts but also when we confront our failures to root out ongoing injustices in our national life, especially those created by moral blindness and fear of the other."

Cupich's appearance at the event comes as the Democratic Party Platform calls for codifying the now-overturned 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide into federal law. Convention attendees have been encouraged to take advantage of a mobile abortion clinic parked nearby offering free abortion pills and vasectomies.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that "direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to moral law" and that "formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense."

Cupich also prayed for "peace" and called on God to guide Americans as they seek to "forge this new chapter in our nation's history." He hopes it would be "rooted in the recognition that for us, as for every generation, unity triumphing over division is what advances human dignity and liberty."

"Let it be propelled by the women and men elected to serve in public life who know that service is the mark of true leadership and let this new chapter of our nation's history be filled with overwhelming hope, a hope that refuses to narrow our national vision but rather, as Pope Francis has said, to dream dreams and see visions of what, by Your grace, our world can become," he concluded.

Joseph Strickland, the bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, Texas, called Cupich's speech "a missed opportunity to call the Democratic Party back from the abyss."

"We will never have peace until we return to God and respect life," Cupich, who was removed by Pope Francis last year, stated in a social media post.

Cupich has developed a reputation as one of the more liberal Catholic leaders in the U.S.

Reacting to the declaration handed down by the Vatican late last year authorizing priests to bless same-sex couples, Cupich praised the development as "a step forward, and in keeping not only with Pope Francis's desire to accompany people pastorally but Jesus's desire to be present to all people who desire grace and support."

Cupich was also one of 60 Catholic bishops who signed on to a letter calling on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to delay a debate about whether to move ahead with a draft document recommending the withholding of communion from pro-abortion Catholic politicians.

Cupich is not the only Catholic Church leader to give an invocation at one of the two major political parties' conventions this year.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee prayed on stage at the Republican National Convention, which took place in his city last month.

Like Cupich, Listecki drew upon American history in his remarks, noting that "Our founding fathers held these truths self-evident, that all are created equal endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." After stating that "For 248 years, we have sustained this vision," Listecki explicitly endorsed the pro-life position by highlighting the need to "guard the dignity of every life from conception to natural death."

Listecki prayed that God would "assist our elected officials and candidates always to protect our freedoms, to preserve our democracy and to govern fairly." He offered up specific prayers for first responders, members of the military, and the victim of a shooting at a rally for Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump.

After leading the audience in a moment of silence for the shooting victim, Listecki asked God to "keep the United States of America in thy holy protection and incline the hearts of the citizens to a brotherly affection and love for one another through Jesus Christ, Our Lord, Amen."