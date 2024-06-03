Home News Chick-fil-A launches new summer sandwich for barbecue season, brings back fan favorite milkshake

Chick-fil-A is introducing a new chicken sandwich for the summer barbecue season. For a limited time, starting on June 10, patrons of the popular fast-food chain can order the new maple pepper bacon sandwich.

Inspired by Americans’ passion for summertime barbecues, the lemon and herb marinated chicken breast is topped with brown sugar and pepper bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sweet and spicy pickles and a toasted maple-flavored brioche bun. The maple pepper bacon sandwich will be available for in-restaurant purchase and delivery through Aug. 24.

Before its nationwide launch, Chick-fil-A tested the new chicken sandwich in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lexington, Kentucky. Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging, said Chick-fil-A has “several new and exciting offerings in the pipeline” that customers can look forward to in the months and years ahead.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Accompanying the new limited release, Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan favorite for the 15th year with its peach milkshake, also starting on June 10. Each milkshake is hand-spun with added peach puree and topped with whipped cream.

“For me — and many of our guests — Chick-fil-A’s peach milkshake signals the arrival of summer. This June, we’re thrilled to bring back the seasonal favorite alongside the new maple pepper bacon sandwich,” said Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook. “The summer is all about time spent outside, eating good food with family and friends, and we think this is the perfect pairing to enjoy during those long, hot days.”