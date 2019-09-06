Christian comedian Trey Kennedy announces surprise engagement: 'God is so so good!'

Christian comedian Trey Kennedy has announced his engagement to girlfriend Katie Byrum, breaking young hearts across the internet.

The 26 year old first announced the news to his 2.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday: “I got me a real simple southern gal,” Kennedy joked in an Instagram video before introducing his fiancée. “That’s Katie,” he added.

In another photo on his Instagram page, the two are seen smiling next to one another as Byrum shows off her ring.

Byrum also announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing a series of photos from their engagement along with the caption: “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED ❤️ @treynkennedy makes me the happiest! God is so so good!”

According to her social bio, Byrum is a model, “biomedical engineer,” “GA Tech alumnus,” and “Jesus follower.”

Thousands took to social media to congratulate the couple on the news of their engagement, including “Bachelor” alums Sean and Catherine Giudici, social media star Gabe Erwin, and others.

Fellow comedian John Crist, who has appeared in several viral videos alongside Kennedy, also congratulated the pair, writing, “Myyyyyyyy guy. He later added: “Honestly if I’m not the best man I’m gonna riot.”

Others expressed surprise at the news, as Kennedy had apparently kept the fact that he had a girlfriend under wraps.

“Please tell me this is real cause I didn't even know he had a girlfriend,” wrote one fan.

“Tim Tebow is married, Trey Kennedy is engaged, and John Crist is in a relationship. #imdone,” tweeted another.

“I didn’t even know you had a girlfriend how could you do this to me, to us,” wrote another Instagram fan.

With 130,000 followers on Twitter, 3 million Facebook followers, and over 10 million views on YouTube, Kennedy is the social media sensation behind a number of viral videos including "Girls during fall be like," "Basic bros be like," "Dads during Christmas," and "Moms." He’s also a musician who has released four albums.

An outspoken Christian — his favorite verse is John 3:30 — the Oklahoma-based comedian began his career on the now-defunct video website Vine and eventually expanded to YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

“I have a passion for creating things that others can enjoy,” he says on his website. “My hope is that I can spread positive content in a variety of forms to help bring a little happiness where it’s needed, which in turn brings it to me – I’m grateful.”

Kennedy’s engagement announcement comes just months after Crist revealed he is dating country star Lauren Alaina.

At the time, Alaina shared that Crist’s family, who still considers her “his friend,” are happy that he finally has a girlfriend after so many years of focusing on his career.

“John hasn’t introduced them to a girl in 10 years. … They’re very shocked I think that he’s bringing a girl around; he doesn't do that,” she said.

When asked why he hasn't dated for 10 years, Crist said, "People say that sometimes you're like married ... comedy will always be like your mistress."