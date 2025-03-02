Home News Christian couple sentenced to 5 years in prison over alleged attempted conversions released on bail

A Christian couple in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, who were sentenced to five years in prison for alleged attempted conversion, have been released on bail. Christians maintain that the evidence presented in court did not substantiate the charges of conversion, but their acquittal is expected to take a long time.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court granted them bail last month, and they exited prison weeks later, reported the U.K.-based group Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

Authorities convicted Jose and Sheeja Pappachan on Jan. 22 under Uttar Pradesh’s “anti-conversion” law, the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and imposed fines of 25,000 rupees (roughly $300) each.

During the trial, officials claimed the couple orchestrated large-scale inducements to convert low-caste Dalit residents, specifically during an event on Christmas Day in 2022. The police relied on eyewitness accounts and a complaint filed by a state legislator from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prosecutors also invoked sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In defense statements presented in court, Jose and Sheeja said they only promoted education, organized community meals and distributed Bibles without compelling anyone to change their beliefs. They also denied luring participants with financial benefits. The couple maintained that they merely urged participants to avoid alcohol and to engage in children’s education.

“While CSW is glad that Jose and Sheeja Pappachan were granted bail so soon after their conviction, the couple will have to continue to fight for their acquittal,” said CSW President Mervyn Thomas. “In many cases, this process can take years due to the poorly defined nature of these laws, often prolonging the suffering of those who have been falsely accused,” he explained.

CSW called on authorities in Uttar Pradesh “to take swift action to process the cases of all those currently facing charges of forced conversion, and ultimately to acquit them in recognition of the unconstitutionality of the anti-conversion law.”

Despite the constitutional protection of freedom of religion, 12 Indian states have enacted anti-conversion statutes, officially aimed at preventing forced conversions. However, these laws broadly define prohibited activities, placing nearly all forms of outreach or evangelism under legal scrutiny.

Currently, at least 80 Christians remain in prison in Uttar Pradesh alone on similar charges.

The couple represents one of the first reported instances where individuals were convicted and imprisoned under this legislation for alleged coercive conversion.

A.C. Michael, a national coordinator for the Delhi-based group United Christian Forum, has monitored multiple cases involving Christians accused of forcibly converting others. He told UCA News previously: “The conviction for a suspected attempt to convert will not stand the scrutiny of a higher court.”

The Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law, amended in 2024, allows third-party involvement in suspected conversion matters, whereas earlier provisions restricted complaints to alleged victims or their immediate relatives.

The UCF documented over 800 incidents of threats or attacks against Christians across India last year.

Christians represent about 2.3% of India’s population, while Hindus constitute around 80%.