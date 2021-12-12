 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Wheaton College holds first classes; Oral Roberts dies

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Blanchard Hall at Wheaton College
Blanchard Hall at Wheaton College (1927). The building took a whopping 74 years to complete following its dedication in 1853. The building is named for the Blanchard family, who founded the college, and the building is intended to resemble those found at Oxford University. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Dec. 12 through Dec. 18 — marks the anniversary of the death of a controversial preacher, the censorship of a prominent Catholic theologian and the first classes being held at a prominent evangelical higher education institution. 

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries