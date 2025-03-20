Home News Christian charities, volunteers aiding those in need after deadly storms tore through 7 states

Christian charitable organizations are responding to a severe weather outbreak that left more than 40 dead and over 100,000 without power across seven states.

In a statement published Tuesday, the Evangelical humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse said it is sending volunteers to assist with recovery efforts in Missouri and Oklahoma after powerful storms fueled by heavy winds ripped through the two states and other parts of the Midwestern and Southern United States over the weekend.

The group reported that Disaster Relief Unit # 1, identified as "a tractor-trailer filled with relief supplies and equipment," is headed to Missouri.

Samaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy volunteers to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where hundreds of homes were destroyed by "powerful twisters" in the city. The group will operate out of First Baptist Church of Poplar Bluff on 551 N. Westwood Blvd.

Samaritan's Purse will also set up operations in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at New Covenant Fellowship, located at 1110 East McElroy Rd. Stillwater experienced wildfires that "destroyed tens of thousands of acres and destroyed nearly 100 homes and structures."

In an update Monday, Convoy of Hope said it is also launching aid efforts in Poplar Bluff, where "relief supplies are en route."

"Additional loads will leave our World Distribution Center this week to go to West Plains, Missouri, and Cave City, Arkansas — both communities were hit hard by EF-3 tornadoes this weekend," Convoy of Hope added.

In a statement Sunday, Convoy of Hope indicated that trucks filled with relief supplies were continually leaving Convoy of Hope's World Distribution Center.

"Teams are in communication with partners across the Midwest and South to coordinate how we can best help their communities," the organization stated.

Those impacted by the recent burst of severe weather will also receive help from the federal government.

In a statement Monday, President Donald Trump proclaimed that his administration is actively monitoring the situation.

"The National Guard have been deployed to Arkansas, and my Administration is ready to assist State and Local Officials, as they help their communities to try and recover from the damage," he vowed. "Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!"

Many states continue to experience power outages several days later, according to data from the website poweroutage.us.

As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 55,000 power outages in Nebraska, over 5,000 customers without power in Kansas, nearly 2,000 electrical outages in Texas, over 12,000 customers without electricity in Missouri, more than 11,000 without power in Arkansas and over 12,000 without power in Iowa.