Christian university reports record enrollment, up 12% from last year

A Christian university welcomed its largest class in a decade this year, a development the school says is the result of a multi-year growth effort and its dedication to integrating faith and biblical principles into its students’ educational experiences.

Calvin University is a private Christian school in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The university, named after the Christian reformer John Calvin, began as a school of ministry training in 1876 and expanded from there.

In addition to offering over 100 majors and programs to its 3,600 students, the university aspires to provide graduates and undergraduates with an education that teaches them how to act as servants of Christ in this world.

“At Calvin, we’re very mission-focused,” Lauren Jensen, vice president for Enrollment Strategy at the university, told The Christian Post in an interview. “We’re clear about who we are. I think young men and women are excited about that and glad to be part of a Christian community where faith is integrated into the learning that we do, both in the classroom and across co-curricular ways.”

According to the vice president for enrollment strategy, Calvin University welcomed its largest class in a decade, with an incoming class that's 12% larger than last year’s and 20% more first-year students than the previous year."

This trend of growing enrollment numbers is due to various strategies that have been underway for years now, according to Jensen. The university employee explained that the school has been building up its recruitment team and developing new ways to connect with prospective students.

Two years ago, Calvin started offering a $2,000 visitation grant to students. Students who visit the university and then enroll will have a $2,000 scholarship applied to their financial aid.

“And we are so excited about that because students can come interact with our faculty and beautiful spaces, and they get to meet our Christian community,” Jensen said. “They get to fall in love with the school and use that grant toward the cost of attendance.”

Regarding academics, Jensen shared that the university is adding an aerospace concentration in the Fall of 2025 to its respected engineering program. The school has also expanded opportunities for students who are interested in music or community-building opportunities by launching its first marching band program this year.

“So it's taking that strength that we have had in our academic programs and expanding that,” Jensen said.

The vice president for enrollment strategies also noted that part of the appeal of Calvin University is that it lives up to its status as a Christian college, something Jensen believes appeals to students who want to pursue academic excellence while also growing in their faith. She added that some colleges and universities may advertise themselves as Christian institutions, but some do not incorporate faith into their learning programs and campus life.

Some prospective students and parents may be tempted to look at public universities due to tuition costs or because they think a secular education is more valuable than a faith-filled one. Jensen argued, however, that Christian universities like Calvin are worth the investment. She explained that faith-based schools are a place for students to still live out their faith while having their perspectives challenged.

“You’re doing that within a Christian community where you can grow, and that’s a beautiful thing that I think is worth pursuing and worth investing in,” she said. “Don’t just look at the sticker price. Go through the process, apply and get the financial aid package. Do all of that because that community and faith formation and connection you’ll have with faculty at a Christian university is so valuable to who you become in your adult life.”