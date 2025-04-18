Home News Church of England hopeful after seeing 268% rise in social media interest in church services

The Church of England is optimistic after experiencing a 268% rise in social media interest in its church services.

The institution's dedicated church finder website, AChurchNearYou.com, has recorded over 11,000 church services and events shared on social media platforms, a sharp increase from previous levels.

According to the latest figures released by the denomination, total page views on the church finder website rose notably from 128.1 million in 2023 to 198.6 million in 2024.

The increased online engagement coincides with Holy Week, traditionally one of the busiest periods for parish churches, starting with special Palm Sunday services and culminating in Easter weekend.

Church of England's Head of Digital Amaris Cole said that the increase in people looking for a local church via the denomination's church-finder tool "shows the public are more interested than ever in connecting with one of our communities, whether for a service, an event, a family activity or one of the amazing projects our churches run."

"Our churches regularly report newcomers who have found them through the site, so the rise in page hits is giving our editors confidence in inviting the public in to one of our 16,000 spaces," Cole said in a statement.

"This month alone, churches have added around 20,000 calendar events that the public are invited to attended as we look to celebrate Easter."

The website incorporates tags such as wheelchair access, gluten-free refreshments, British Sign Language translation and dementia-friendly services. These tags assist visitors in finding suitable services in their local areas.

Over 18,000 church services and events have been saved directly onto individuals' digital and mobile calendars, representing a 200% increase compared to the previous year, the release noted.

The developments come as recent research by the Bible Society, carried out by YouGov, suggests a "quiet revival" of Christianity in the United Kingdom, driven by increased interest among young adults.

The research noted that last year, about 12% of adults attended church at least once a month, an increase from 8% in 2018.

Young adults, especially men aged 18 to 24, have shown a significant rise in church attendance, increasing from just 4% in 2018 to over 20% currently. Among young women in the same age group, attendance rose from 4% to 12% over the same period.

Further insights from the YouGov research indicate openness among young adults towards church engagement.

About a third of non-churchgoing individuals aged 18 to 24 expressed willingness to attend services if invited by a friend, and around a quarter showed interest in learning more about the Bible.

However, contrasting the positive online and youth engagement figures, recent polling revealed a decline in trust towards the CofE among Anglicans, primarily due to abuse scandals.

A YouGov survey conducted in February showed the Church's overall favorability rating dropped to 25% from 32% in the preceding November. Unfavorable views rose significantly, from 39% to 49%.

Among Anglican respondents specifically, favorable perceptions declined from 66% to 54%, while unfavorable opinions increased from 21% to 32%. Respondents cited multiple abuse scandals and safeguarding failures as primary reasons for their declining trust.