Home News Colorado Christian University golf team celebrates championship victory with White House visit

Two months after securing their first-ever national title, a golf team at a Christian college took a tour of the White House as part of what several team members described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Colorado Christian University announced in a statement shared with The Christian Post that coaches and members of its men’s golf team were invited to visit to the White House on Monday. The golf team’s trip to Washington, D.C., comes two months after they secured a National Title in the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s Divison II Men’s Golf Championship. Attendees included Head Coach Mark Hull, Assistant Coach Stan Sayers and team members Adam Duncan, Dylan Arthur, Peyton Jones and Cameron Sandland.

The Colorado Christian University Men’s Golf Team was one of several collegiate athletic teams invited to the White House, where they got to take a tour and gather on the south lawn for a celebration hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris. “What an opportunity to be welcomed to the home of our federal government!” said Hull as he reflected on the experience.

“We are still in disbelief that they invited and welcomed us with open arms. It was unbelievable to arrive at the White House and have people come up to us and not only know what school we were from, but also address us by our names,” he added. “They knew exactly who we were when we walked in the gate. What a special, once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Arthur echoed Hull’s characterization of the White House visit as a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” and described the experience as “incredible.”

“We were able to tour the inside, and they made us feel like valued guests and champions!” Arthur added.

“They knew each of us by name and welcomed us into the room. We then had a ceremony on the south lawn where we saw the Oval Office, and played games while the Marine Corps band was playing live music for us! It was surreal and I’m honored to have represented CCU at the White House!” he proclaimed.

Duncan expressed hope that “this won’t be our only time going to the White House,” suggesting that future athletic success might enable the team to return for future visit.

“Visiting the White House and getting to interact with the staff, military personnel and Secret Service was a great privilege. Being honored for our achievements with my coach and team was really cool. It was a blast to get to meet and talk to other athletes who were champions in their respective sports," he added.

“It was really just a surreal and beyond amazing experience to have been at the White House with the team!” Jones remarked. “For me, being invited to the White House has always been something I thought would be really awesome but probably would never happen. But it actually happened and was as impressive as I ever could’ve imagined!”

Sandland described the White House visit as a “10/10 experience I’ll never forget,” adding, “It was an amazing experience to be celebrated and honored at the most prestigious place like the White House.”

As Harris explained when speaking to the athletes gathered on the south lawn, those in attendance at the event included “seven undefeated teams, 11 repeat champions, and 20 first-time winners.”

The vice president also reflected on the benefits of participating in collegiate sports.

“So, to all our athletes, I know it was not easy to make it to this moment,” she asserted. “Each of you has faced challenges and obstacles, and you have endured. You have fought back and fought through. By doing so, you demonstrated that true greatness requires more than skill. It requires grit and determination. You all know what it means to commit and to persevere. And you know what it means to count on teammates. During the course of a long season, sports teams become a family. You rely on each other.”

Harris maintained that as part of a sports team, student athletes “develop relationships that will last a lifetime” and “make the people around you better in every way.” She also assured them that “when you play, you inspire people across our nation” and expressed gratitude that “you remind all of us of what can be achieved with hard work and ambition.”

“Wherever you all go from here, you will always — and know this — you always be champions and we will always be so proud of you.”

During her remarks, Harris indicated that she headlined the event on behalf of President Joe Biden, who was still recovering from COVID-19.