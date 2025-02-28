Home News 'Coming to set you free': 4 things to know about the 'Trump Gaza' video

President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on social media depicting a reimagined Gaza Strip transformed into a luxurious resort destination with opulent skyscrapers, yachts and lavish entertainment.

The video posted on the president's various social channels included a towering golden statue of Trump overlooking the resort, with miniature "Trump Gaza" golden souvenirs lining the AI-generated gift shop shelves.

The 33-second clip also opened with images of the devastating war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ended with scenes of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoying cocktails by a pool.

Apart from sharing the clip, Trump has not publicly commented on the video, which has drawn reactions from across the world.

Here are four things you need to know about the "Trump Gaza" video.