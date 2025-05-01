Home News Dad of Texas woman killed over a Mercedes calls for suspect to 'remain behind bars permanently'

The father of a Texas woman killed after a man she was with allegedly reached out to touch a Mercedes after a night out says his daughter’s accused killer must stay behind bars “permanently.”

Houston-area real estate agent Ashlee Long, 28, was killed on April 5 in downtown Dallas, according to Fox 4 in Houston.

An arrest warrant affidavit cited by FOX4 states Long was with an unidentified male companion who “brushed his hand” along the side of a passing Mercedes. The vehicle’s passenger — identified as Kendrick Finch — exited the car “with a gun in his hand,” followed by the man who was with Long reaching into her purse to pull out a firearm.

At that point, according to police, Finch, 34, shot both Long and the man. Long later died from her injuries, while the man was treated and released.

Finch surrendered to authorities on April 18 after police put out his mugshot on social media. He was arrested and charged with murder.

According to FOX 4, Finch’s criminal record includes burglary and narcotics charges. He remains jailed in Dallas County on a $500,000 bond.

Henry Long, the father of the victim, released a statement mourning the death of his daughter and calling for Finch to stay in jail.

“Ashlee’s life mattered. And so does justice,” Long wrote on Facebook Monday. “Kendrick Finch must remain behind bars — permanently.

He made the choice to kill. He should not be given the opportunity to walk free and make that choice again.”

Long said the the pain of losing a child is "indescribable."

"But to lose her this way — to gun violence at the hands of a stranger — is a trauma no family should have to endure," he wrote. "Kendrick Finch made the choice to take her life. He didn’t just end her future — he shattered the lives of everyone who loved her."

Long urged supporters to contact authorities to “keep the gunman Kendrick Finch and other criminals locked up in prison with no parole,” in a potential reference to the release last week of a suspect accused of killing 17-year-old Frisco high school student Austin Metcalf.

Karmelo Anthony of Frisco Centennial High School, who faces a felony murder charge in Metcalf’s death, was released from jail after his $1 million bond was reduced to $250,000 by Collin County Judge Angela Tucker.

“May 7th Kendrick Finch has an opportunity to go before the judge to ‘lower’ his bond,” Long wrote. “Right now it is set at $500K. He should have [a] higher bond. Please help us from allowing this to happen.”