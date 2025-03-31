Home News Elon Musk thanks pastor for invoking 'hedge of protection' around him 'I think we're going to need divine protection, frankly'

SpaceX CEO and DOGE chief Elon Musk thanked a pastor who publicly prayed for him during a large town hall in Wisconsin.

The pastor, who remains unidentified as of Monday, asked for divine protection amid what he framed as Musk and President Donald Trump's battle against evil.

Speaking to a crowd of about 2,000 supporters in Green Bay, Musk was campaigning in support of Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate in a high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court election set for Tuesday. He framed the state supreme court election as critical, suggesting it could influence congressional redistricting and the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While he was taking questions from the audience, one man asked if his father, a pastor, could offer a prayer for him, to which Musk agreed.

The pastor, who was wearing a white clerical collar, thanked Musk for what he is doing for the United States and characterized the "lawfare" and corruption he is fighting as "a bad spirit, if you want to say it that way, putting it nicely."

Pastor prays for God to protect Elon Musk, his family and all who are working with him at Wisconsin rally@elonmusk bows his head, says, "I think we're going to need Divine protection, frankly." pic.twitter.com/RMhdgs4HjS — Melissa Barnhart (@MelBarnhart) March 31, 2025

"It's something evil that has come against our country, our morals, our families, et cetera," he added. "And then you and the president and others getting attacked with this outrage and this hate."

Noting that God has blessed America and provided it with "a great history," the pastor added, "Although we've gone through many rough times, you're still very present and active with us."

"We ask that you envelop and protect all of those who are fighting for justice, for freedom, for order, for dignity, and to reward people according to merit," the pastor continued.

"Especially put your hedge of protection around Elon Musk, around his children, around his whole entire family, and all of his team members; that all would do good and just by our country and freedom, truly and [that] justice would reign once again."

"We ask this in the name of the blessed Savior, Jesus Christ, who we remember during this time of year, who suffered and died for our sins," he added. "May you wash away all that is wrong with our country and start with us. We ask this in Jesus’ name. Amen."

Thanking him in response, Musk said, "That was beautiful. I think we’re going to need divine protection, frankly."

The pastor's prayer came the same day evangelist and Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham also urged his followers on social media to pray for Musk amid the hatred against him.

"Elon Musk is taking a lot of heat for leading the efforts to cut waste in our government. He has pushed policies to reduce spending, curb regulations, downsize workforce, and eliminate waste—and for this, he is receiving a lot of hate," Graham said.

Graham noted that Musk is likely discouraged amid the violence vandals are perpetrating against Tesla vehicles and Tesla showrooms. During an interview with Fox Business earlier this month, Musk said he is running his businesses "with great difficulty" as he also juggles his work with DOGE.

"'Tesla takedowns' and violence against his brands are making headlines, and he has said that his companies are suffering due to his involvement in helping the Trump administration and trying to make a difference for our nation," Graham continued. "He has said that America’s future is something that keeps him up at night. I'm sure that all of the hateful displays we are seeing on the news must be a discouragement."

"We need to lift [Musk] up in prayer. Even though he is a very smart and gifted man, he still needs wisdom from God. Let’s ask God to lead him, protect him, and give him wisdom. No question, there is power in prayer," Graham added.

Musk has described himself as a "cultural Christian," and has acknowledged Christianity's foundational role in shaping Western civilization.

"While I'm not a particularly religious person, I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise, and that there's tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek," Musk told Jordan Peterson during an interview for The Daily Wire last year.

Musk has also spoken highly of Christianity's cultural impact, arguing last year that Western civilization is "absolutely screwed if it loses Christianity."