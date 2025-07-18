Home News Episcopal Church-affiliated university battles for survival after decision to revoke accreditation upheld

An Episcopal Church-affiliated university founded in 1867 plans to take legal action after a decision to revoke its accreditation was upheld this week.

Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina, announced on Monday that an arbitration panel had affirmed the earlier decision by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to remove it from membership and end its accreditation due to financial concerns.

However, the historically African American institution says its attorneys will file for a court injunction "to prevent any disruption to the university's accreditation status." Classes for the upcoming fall semester will commence virtually as part of the university's efforts to reduce costs and address financial challenges.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The university estimates that legal fees to protect its accreditation could cost up to $1 million, which includes a $350,000 retainer fee. The institution says its has "secured significant new funding" and "established partnerships to address its debt and invest in its future," which includes a $7 million loan from Gothic Ventures "to support short-term needs."

"We will stop at nothing to ensure that SAU maintains its accreditation and continues serving our students," said Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Boulware.

"SAU's mission is bigger than any one setback. For over a century, SAU has been a beacon of opportunity. That legacy will continue. We are pressing onward — with faith, focus, and fortitude — to secure the accreditation our students deserve."

SACSCOC trustees voted to remove SAU from membership in December 2023 over concerns about its financial stability, with an appeals committee upholding the ruling in February 2024.

To cut costs, SAU, which claims over 900 students and 20 majors, moved most of its classes online and cut roughly half of its staff, which includes 67 staff positions, 37 full-time faculty positions, and 32 adjunct faculty positions. The school reported reducing its expenses by $17 million in 2024 compared to 2023.

The U.S. Department of Labor acknowledged in May 2024 that it was overseeing an investigation into SAU amid reports that employees went without paychecks for multiple pay periods.

Last July, an arbitration committee appointed by SACSCOC unanimously voted to support reversing the accreditation removal, though it maintained that SAU remains on probation.

"The SACSCOC arbitration committee's decision serves as a pivotal moment for SAU's redemption and renewal," said Brian Boulware at the time.

"The unanimous reversal by the arbitration committee rightfully corrects the injustice inflicted upon SAU by SACSCOC's initial ruling and underscores the university's steadfast commitment to excellence and growth."

But concerns over the finances persisted, with SACSCOC voting at its annual meeting in Austin, Texas, last December to remove SAU from membership.

SAU appealed the decision, but the appeal was rejected in March, and a 90-day arbitration process began. During this time, the university remained operational, and students graduating in May received degrees from an officially accredited institution.

“SAU is not closing — our doors remain open, and classes will continue,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “This decision does not define us — our resilience does. SAU has faced challenges before, and each time, we have risen to meet them.”