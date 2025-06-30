Home News Ex-counselor charged with sex abuse arrested for threatening to shoot up Christian camp

Updated at 9:05 ET on June 30, 2025

Mario Bernal, an ex-employee of Camp Cho-Yeh in Livingston, Texas, was arrested on June 22 for threatening children at the Christian camp that he would "create the next Columbine shooting” if they "piss him off."

In a June 23 press statement, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Bernal, 23, was arrested with the help of the Livingston Police Department for making a terroristic threat. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Camp Cho-Yeh told The Christian Post in a statement that Bernal was fired on June 20 “immediately after violating disciplinary protocols.”

“Late Friday night, a male summer staff member serving at our Timbers camp was terminated immediately after violating disciplinary protocols. Early Sunday [June 22], we were made aware that this former staff member made verbal threats involving harm to himself and the camp,” the statement said.

“Needless to say, we don’t take threats lightly, even if it is a joke. These remarks were immediately reported to law enforcement, who responded swiftly and arrested him without incident. No firearms were found in his possession or vehicle. We are grateful for the swift action and support from the Livingston Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.”

Staffers at the camp allege in court documents that Bernal was fired after he locked a group of children in a hot room as “discipline” and refused to let them leave.

Witnesses told authorities, according to an affidavit cited by Fox 26, that Bernal threatened to “clock himself out” if he were fired like the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado.

Bernal allegedly also threatened that if the camp “came at him legally,” he would “not go down by himself.”

The camp, which was established in 1947, is described as a “premier Christian Camp and Retreat Center” on its website.

“The word ‘Cho-Yeh’ comes from the local Alabama-Coushatta language and means ‘land of tall pines.’ For decades, Camp Cho-Yeh has been a place where both youth and adults have grown in their faith and character, while having fun, and helping people grow deeper in their relationship with Jesus Christ,” the camp states.

Court documents cited by OnalaskaTexas also reported that Bernal was previously charged with two counts of forcible sexual abuse related to an incident on March 29. A sexual violence protective order was reportedly also granted against him in April.

Camp Cho-Yeh insisted in its statement to CP that Bernal had passed a rigorous background check.

“Before any staff member is hired, they must complete a detailed application, interview with a full-time Cho-Yeh staff member, submit at least two strong references, and pass a comprehensive background check,” camp officials said. “Our vendor ran the comprehensive background check on May 2, 2025 through the Enhanced Nationwide Criminal Search, DOJ Sex Offender Search, Social Security Trace, and County Criminal Conviction Search. These background checks came back clear and showed no records, charges, or allegations. Our staff participate in intensive training before supervising campers.”

Livingston Police Department Chief Matt Parrish said in a statement that his department was made aware of an investigation into Bernal’s threats late Sunday morning. Shortly after noon that day, a Livingston Police Department officer spotted Bernal’s vehicle near the camp’s entrance and subsequently took him into custody without incident.

“Threats to this community, especially involving our children, will always be taken seriously,” he said. “I commend the quick and thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the response by our officers.”