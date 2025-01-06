Home News First Baptist Dallas downtown sanctuary mostly demolished; new building expected in 2028

First Baptist Dallas' historic downtown sanctuary, which was heavily damaged by a fire last year, has been mostly demolished, and a new building is expected to open by Easter 2028.

The 134-year-old structure is now "a shell of its former self" as the interior has been hollowed out, The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday, adding that the two walls remaining could possibly be incorporated into the new building.

Executive Pastor Ben Lovvorn told the newspaper that church leadership hopes the new sanctuary will be ready by Easter Sunday, 2028, although a cost estimate for the rebuild was not yet known.

While the congregation was "working to preserve as much of the exterior of the building as possible," Lovvorn said parts of the current structure still have to be demolished.

"We've had crews out there who are removing a lot of that stonework very prudently and strategically, even by hand, to make sure that it is preserved," Lovvorn said. "It's different than going in with some wrecking ball and just knocking everything down."

Last July, a four-alarm fire engulfed the downtown campus of First Baptist Dallas, a prominent megachurch of about 16,000 members founded in 1890 and headed by pastor and author Robert Jeffress.

The historic red brick building was gutted by the fire, which originated in the basement and caused considerable damage but did not damage the pulpit.

"We continue to praise God for His hand of protection on our church," the church stated in a Facebook post shortly after the fire occurred.

"We are grateful that no one was injured today and are thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our Historic Sanctuary. They continue working but the primary fire has been extinguished. One way or another, we intend to meet for church this Sunday."

Many, including Christian Post Executive Editor Richard Land, the president emeritus of Southern Evangelical Seminary and former head of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, had fond memories of the old sanctuary, which included teaching Sunday School at the campus.

"Hundreds of faces and names from my years there immediately started flooding back into my memory," he wrote. "I had the privilege of teaching a 300-member Sunday school class called the Sheafor Bible Class for my entire 13 years there."

"When my wife had a temporary health crisis while coping with three children (5, 2 and 2 months old), the blessed members of this class spontaneously organized and delivered evening meals for our family for approximately six weeks. I have never been part of a more loving and giving local church."

An investigation had determined that arson was not the cause of the fire, although the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown.