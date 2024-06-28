Home News Fmr. Katy Perry backup singer Tasha Layton shares Christian faith after leaving secular music industry

Former Katy Perry backup singer Tasha Layton recently opened up about how she left the secular music industry to pursue a career as a Christian artist.

The “Look What You’ve Done” singer said that becoming a Christian musician came with its own set of struggles, and getting there was no easy feat, as she struggled with her faith.

“I was offered a deal on … the secular side, and I felt so firmly that it wasn’t what I was called to do,” Layton told CBN News.

“And there were compromises in that world. … I wanted to connect people to God with my music, with my actions, with my team, with my integrity — and I didn’t feel like I could fully do that with freedom, going that route,” she added.

“The cool, famous venues, the private plane thing — I’d already done all that. And there’s a reason Paul says, ‘You can gain the world and lose your soul.’”

Growing up, Layton felt God put it on her heart to pursue a career in the Christian music industry. Even though achieving her dream career has come with many amazing experiences, she said the Christian music industry is not an easy one to be involved in. .

“It’s easy to get burned out,” she told CBN. “It’s easy to let someone else try to tell you who you are. … So, it’s that continual lesson of trust.”

Earlier this year, Layton was nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the K-LOVE fan awards. Layton said she was also “rooting” for her friend, fellow Christian music singer Terrian, who was nominated for the same award.

“I’m so proud of her, and I think it’s awesome on nights like these, we can just celebrate all that God has done,” Layton told ChurchLeaders earlier this week.

“The world is cray cray right now. They have gone mad. I think that, in this day and age, it’s very important to remember: We are on the winning side against evil. We know who wins. We know who wins. We know how it ends, and we don’t have to be afraid to be a Christian."

Layton added that there are “a lot of folks" who "are afraid to be a Christian right now" and are “afraid to speak out about what they believe, and we don’t have to be afraid.”

“God says he hasn't given us the spirit of fear, and that is not from Him,” said Layton, who then referenced 1 John 4:18, which says, "perfect love drives out fear."

“More than anything, I just want people to know how loved they are by God and to press in to not let fear get the best of them.”

Layton was already known for her music prior to having many No. 1 hits because she made it to the third round in season nine of “American Idol.”

She has also gotten to the top of the Billboard Christian Airplay chart with her songs “Into the Sea (It’s Gonna Be OK)” and "How Far."