Former senior pastor in Texas charged with soliciting prostitute

A former senior pastor from Plano, Texas, faces charges for soliciting a prostitute.

Terrence “Terren” Dames, 51, was arrested during a targeted operation by Plano police, which resulted in his immediate removal from North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship due to “moral failure.”

Dames was arrested in May, as part of an ongoing effort by authorities to combat sex trafficking, where he allegedly attempted to engage in a transaction with an undercover officer posing as a prostitute, Fox 4 reported.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Dames contacted the undercover officer through a website frequently used for soliciting sexual services, offering $150 for “full service,” a term colloquially understood to mean sex. The meeting was set up at a motel, but Dames left the scene after no one answered the door. He was subsequently apprehended during a traffic stop.

During his interaction with the police following his arrest, Dames claimed he was meeting a friend at the motel. He then experienced a medical episode, with first responders noting his low vitals, though he refused further medical treatment at a hospital. His cell phone was seized, and he now faces a felony charge for his actions.

Many online platforms are used to facilitate illegal activities, including prostitution and trafficking. Bianca Davis, CEO of New Friends New Life, a nonprofit organization that supports victims of sex trafficking, commented on the case. “In the vast majority of cases, there is a trafficker or a pimp behind the scenes,” Davis said, noting that while some may act independently, the act of selling sex is often not victimless and involves networks of exploitation.

The Plano Police Department has reported the arrest of 153 individuals in 2023 and 90 so far this year for solicitation-related offenses.

The leadership at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship says they are focused on moving forward.

“NDCBF leadership remains devoted to the church’s mission of making disciples and vision to empower each member to impact the world by doing the work of Jesus Christ,” CBS News quoted the church as saying. “Sound, biblical doctrine remains a priority. The church’s leadership continues to invest in teaching biblical subjects, such as victory, hope and unity. With passages that prescribe the wisdom in thought and action, the church is eager to pave the path forward in healing and restoration.”

As its core values, the church says on its website: “We believe God’s standard for His church is holiness. As a community of believers, we uphold God’s standard by being consistent in our behavior both privately and publicly. God’s Word will always direct the way we conduct ourselves morally, socially and financially. We are accountable to our members and the community and we believe in holding those who have partnered with us accountable as well.”