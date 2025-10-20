Home News Frederick D. Haynes III cleared to return to Dallas megachurch after medical leave

Pastor Frederick D. Haynes III has been medically cleared to resume leadership at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, following a period of medical leave. Haynes returned to the pulpit Sunday morning.

A video message from Haynes addressing his return was published on the church’s social media channels.

Haynes had temporarily stepped aside to undergo surgery and recover, Alisha Trusty, the church’s chief strategist, wrote in a letter to members. She thanked congregants for their prayers and described the church’s commitment to its mission during Haynes’ absence, CBS News reported.

“I am grateful to God for healing and restoration, and to my Friendship-West family and the community for your prayers, patience, and love,” Haynes wrote in a statement shared with members. “This journey reminded me of the power of faith, rest, and community support. I return reenergized, refocused, and ready to continue the work of building hope, justice, and healing together.”

Haynes has led the church for four decades, growing its membership from under 100 in 1983 to more than 13,000.

During his absence, Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, executive pastor, took over ministry and leadership duties. McGruder has worked closely with Haynes in recent years and helped maintain the church’s regular operations while the senior pastor recuperated.

Haynes accepted the role of senior pastor at Friendship-West in 1983. Over the years, the church has relocated three times due to growing membership, eventually settling on Wheatland Road in 2006, according to Friendship-West.

Under Haynes’ leadership, the church has launched partnerships in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Haiti, where it has helped build a worship facility, school, health clinic and clean water infrastructure. Friendship-West also adopted a village in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

Haynes has been active nationally in faith and civil rights work. In 2023, he briefly led the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson. He stepped down from the role months later.

Throughout his ministry, Haynes has focused on social justice, economic empowerment and youth development. His THR!VE Intern and Leadership Program began by employing 100 young black men and later expanded to include young women, offering mentoring, paid internships and community service opportunities. The program has continued to grow and receive national attention.

President Barack Obama publicly recognized Haynes for his youth engagement work and invited him to the White House during his administration to discuss issues such as the economy, voting rights and civil rights.

The church has donated more than $1 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and over $2 million in scholarship aid to students in Dallas and beyond, according to Friendship-West.

Haynes also co-founded the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference in 2003, alongside Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright Jr. and Dr. Iva E. Carruthers. The national faith-based organization focuses on mobilizing the African American church community to address social injustice. He currently serves as co-chair of its board.

He also sits on the boards of the Conference of National Black Churches, the National Action Network, the IC3 Church and Development Conference, and Paul Quinn College in Dallas, where he has served as an adjunct professor, Friendship-West reported.

Haynes has written several books, including a daily devotional and guides on preaching and community renewal. He has also used radio to connect with the public, including hosting shows and segments in Dallas and participating in the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

In 2022, President Joe Biden awarded Haynes the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service. He was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame in 2016 and has received numerous other honors, including speaking at the memorial service of Nelson Mandela at the Washington National Cathedral.