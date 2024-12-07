Home News It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas ... gospel vocalist Anthony Evans on ‘The Greatest Gift’

In what has become a time honored tradition, my wife and I spend the first Saturday morning in December wrestling with a Christmas tree.

And for the 20th year in a row we hope to accomplish our goal: to move our artificial bundle of joy from our attic’s crawl space to the centerpiece of our living room.

Serving as the soundtrack for our sloppily choreographed annual rite of passage this year will be a new Christmas album just out from gospel recording artist Anthony Evans.

For Evans, creating Christmas music that stands out is all about capturing the right vibe.

“What would I want to hear if I was walking down Fifth Avenue or at Rockefeller Center for the Tree Lighting?” ponders Evans. “What would I want to hear at that moment and what would remind me of the holiday cheer and Christmas spirit?”

Titled “The Greatest Gift,” this nine-track recording features new arrangements of holiday classics and original songs Evans wrote and produced for major network features.

Evans reminisces, “Some of my most favorite memories include the holidays and the music associated with them. I hope that this album brings joy to whoever is listening as well as reminds them that through the birth of our Savior, we truly have been given the greatest gift.”

Evans joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to talk about his favorite Christmas memories and why he wanted to make an album that blended classic carols with new original Christmas music. Listen as he breaks down several of the new songs and explains their meaning.

Listen now: