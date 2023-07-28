Tori Kelly cites Deuteronomy amid hospitalization for reported blood clots

As Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly recovers in the hospital following a reported collapse from blood clots, she addressed her situation publicly on Thursday, citing the Old Testament to assure fans she is keeping the faith and appreciates their prayers.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you," Kelly wrote in an Instagram graphic.

The devout Christian singer shared that she is "feeling stronger now & hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover."

"I'm so grateful to the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me. Of course, I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my ep, but I know my health must come first," Kelly wrote.

In the caption of her post, she referenced Deuteronomy 31:8: The verse reads: "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

The former "American Idol" contestant said her new EP, which releases Friday, is "a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years."

"I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday," she continued. "I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Love, Tori."

TMZ was the first to report Kelly's health concerns on Monday. Citing sources close to the singer, the outlet reported that she is "currently hospitalized and getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs."

While at dinner with friends on Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles, the 30-year-old performer reportedly began to experience her heart rate increasing.

The singer allegedly fainted and remained passed out "for a while."

Her friends reportedly drove her to a hospital to receive care.

In the ICU, doctors allegedly found blood clots around her leg and lungs and were searching for clots around her heart.

Kelly's husband, André Murillo, shared on social media on Wednesday that Kelly was "feeling stronger."

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," read white text against a black screen on Murillo's Instagram Stories, as reported by People.

"Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

Since her condition was reported, multiple fans and friends of Kelly have taken to social media wishing her well and urging others to keep her in prayer.

Megachurch pastor Greg Laurie, a friend of Kelly, called on his followers on Twitter to pray for the singer.

"Let's all be praying for @torikelly She is in the hospital due to blot clots. They say it's serious," he wrote.

"Tori is a believer in Jesus Christ and I know she and her family will appreciate your prayers for her," he added.

Let's all be praying for @torikelly

She is in the hospital due to blot clots. They say it's serious. Tori is a believer in Jesus Christ and I know she and her family will appreciate your prayers for her.



Here's a video of an interview I did with Tori a few years ago on Easter.

Gospel pioneer Kirk Franklin posted to social media a graphic in which he wrote: "These bodies are so fragile…" Following the words on the picture, Franklin included a broken heart emoji and a prayer emoji.

In the comments section under his post, Franklin tagged Tori Kelly, Bronny James, and Shaun Martin.

Franklin's mention of Bronny James appeared to reference the recent news of Bronny James being rushed to the hospital in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest — which happens when electrical disturbances cause the heart to suddenly stop beating.



The 18-year-old USC basketball player is no longer in the ICU, according to family members, as reported by MSNBC.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who recently suffered his own collapse on the field, said he was praying for James and his family.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," Hamlin tweeted with a prayer emoji. "Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

Also mentioned in Franklin's post was the musician Shaun Martin.

Earlier this year, Martin, who is 44, reportedly suffered two strokes and was battling with a medical condition.

Martin previously worked closely with Franklin for over 20 years on music.

"He is arguably one of the greatest musicians in the world and I miss him and I need him. … And I need him to fight. I'm asking all of you to please say a prayer tonight for Shaun Martin," Franklin said in a YouTube video sharing sentiments about Martin.