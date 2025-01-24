Home News Contrary to agreement: Hamas will free IDF soldiers Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag Israel decides not to cancel hostage deal despite Hamas' violation

Despite Hamas’ violation of the ceasefire terms by planning to release four female IDF soldiers instead of civilians on Saturday, Israel at this time does not plan to cancel the ceasefire deal, Israeli media reported Friday evening.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas is supposed to free the female civilian hostages before the female soldiers and the men who are included in the list of 33 hostages set to be released in the deal’s first phase.

Hamas told Israel it plans to free IDF soldiers Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag on Saturday. The IDF has informed their families but also told them there might still be changes.

After Israel officially confirmed receiving the list, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly held consultations with high-ranking security officials after the start of the Sabbath on Friday evening but in the end, decided that the violation didn’t merit the immediate cancelation of the ceasefire.

In addition to changing the names, Hamas also announced it would change the time of the release, moving it up to between noon and 2 p.m.

Channel 12 reported Friday that Hamas’ violation of the terms was caused by a conflict with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). One of the hostages that was slated to be released is reportedly being held by a local PIJ group, which refuses to comply with instructions by the PIJ leadership abroad and won’t release the hostage.

Israel had demanded Hamas release Arbel Yehud in this batch of hostages, with media reports suggesting that Israel was concerned she won’t be released by the small, Salafist splinter group affiliated with PIJ that is holding her in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

In addition to Yehud, there are six female hostages remaining out of the list of 33 hostages: Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33, who is a civilian; and soldiers Liri Albag, 19; Karina Ariev, 20; Agam Berger, 21; Danielle Gilboa, 20; and Naama Levy, 20.

Despite not being able to force Hamas to comply with Israel’s demand to free Yehud this weekend, Channel 12 reported that Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani assured Israel he would make sure that the hostages who were originally set to be released this weekend will be included in the next round.

This could potentially include Shiri Silberman Bibas and her two young children.

Under the ceasefire terms, Hamas is also expected to provide Israel with details of the status of the remaining hostages, confirming who among them is alive or dead.

In addition to informing their families and the Israeli public, this information is also relevant since the number of Palestinian prisoners set to be released by Israel depends on the number of living hostages.

According to the agreement, Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners for each female civilian hostage. For living female IDF soldiers, Israel is to release 50 prisoners, including “heavy” terrorists serving life sentences for murder.

This article was originally published at All Israel News