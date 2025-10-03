Home News 'House of David' creator says season 2 highlights David as fierce warrior: 'Bigger, deeper, more ambitious'

When “House of David” debuted on Prime Video last year, Jon Gunn, who created the biblical drama alongside Jon Erwin, never could have predicted the scale of its success.

The retelling of Israel’s most celebrated king drew more than 44 million viewers worldwide, became the No. 1 show on the platform in the United States and secured a spot among the top 10 new series debuts of the year.

“I hoped people would be familiar enough with the story to be excited to see it in a show,” Gunn, who also executive produced the show, told The Christian Post. “But this tripled our expectations. We were shooting season two while we were seeing the reaction to season one, and it gave us a real boost.”

Season two, premiering Oct. 5 on Prime Video through the Wonder Project subscription channel, picks up where season one ended: with David’s slaying of Goliath and the armies of Israel and the Philistines colliding in the aftermath.

“It’s a massive, epic episode,” Gunn said of the season two premiere, “and it establishes the importance of Goliath’s sword, which is made out of iron. That becomes a central theme this season, the transformation from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age. Weapons are forged in fire, and David is going to be forged in fire this season.”

While season one introduced audiences to the young shepherd who changed the trajectory of biblical history with a slingshot. Gunn said season two charts David’s emergence as a warrior.

“This is the season where David’s rise to fame and destiny really begins,” he said. “But it comes at a great cost for all those around him. Season two amplifies everything. It’s bigger, deeper, more ambitious.”

Iskander, the 23-year-old star of the series, previously told CP that season two is the culmination of one of the Old Testament's most famous lines: "Saul killed his thousands, David his tens of thousands."

"The first season was really about this young shepherd boy, this teenager, trying to find himself and what God wants from him, what is his destiny, and what is the will of God. But he was a little kid. Season two is about David coming into his own and stepping into God's will for him and becoming that warrior."

"The inner politics behind this young boy becoming very famous, and the king becoming very, very jealous," he added.

Gunn added that the season also focuses on the inner tensions David faces amid his rise to the throne: he’s been anointed as Israel’s future king, but he remains in the service of Saul, whose throne he is destined to take.

“There’s this shepherd who has won the favor of the king,” Gunn said. “But he carries the secret that he is meant to replace that king. He is in love with the king’s daughter, and his best friend in the world is the king’s son ... it’s a complicated love story and it’s quite wonderful to explore.”

The friendship between David and Jonathan, one of the most famous in the Bible, also becomes a central theme of the new season, as well as the tension between David and his eldest brother, Eliab.

“Jonathan knows David is meant to replace him, but he trains him to be the man he is supposed to be, knowing that he’s preparing him to take the throne he thought he would one day sit on himself. It’s a really beautiful, layered dynamic," Gunn said.

“Eliab has been the protector of his family his whole life,” he continued. “Suddenly, his little shepherd brother is rising into a position of power and taking the one thing Eliab has always had, being the warrior, the protector. That’s a really loaded relationship to watch. It mirrors the reality of how status changes within families when one person suddenly achieves something extraordinary.”

Gunn stressed that rather than softening its edges for a broad audience, “House of David” leans into the complexities and some of the darker moments of its biblical source material.

The creator, who had never worked in television before the series, said the series is “loaded” with scenes that are right out of the Bible, while some take creative liberties with the text.

“These are key moments that people know, and we’ve tried to bring them to life in a way that’s inspiring while staying true to the text and the heart of those stories,” he said, adding that, like in season one, everything from set design to dialogue is scrutinized by biblical experts for authenticity.

“Our consultants challenge us, give us ideas, and make sure we get it right,” Gunn said. “It’s easier now because we’ve already built season one, so there’s something concrete for them to respond to.”

“This is such a relationship show,” he added. “You don’t need to have ever heard about the Bible to enjoy it. The themes are primal and relatable: families, friendships, secrets, betrayals, pursuing destiny. There’s something aspirational about someone who rises from nothing, but also the messy truth that destiny comes at a price.”

Season two of “House of David” also marks a milestone for the Wonder Project, the faith-driven studio Gunn co-founded. The company is launching its own subscription channel on Prime Video, giving subscribers access to more than 125 licensed titles and over 1,000 hours of curated programming, alongside original content like “House of David.”

“It’s a massive step forward,” Gunn said. “We’re creating an entire slate of shows. There’s never been anything quite like this before. Our hope is that people will step into the Wonder Project environment and say, ‘Thank you for building something that reflects my sensibility, my taste, and my values.’”

“We want people to feel that this is really good stuff,” Gunn emphasized. “These are premium movies and shows, created with the same care and excellence as anything else out there, but with values you can trust.”

Iskander told CP that the success of the series, which he hopes continues into season two, reflects a larger cultural moment as faith-based films and biblical epics see greater visibility in media.

"It kind of started with 'The Chosen.' 'The Chosen' kind of paved the path for a lot of other creators. And it showed that there is an audience. There are people who want to see biblical stories and faith-based stories," he reflected.

"'House of David' was the show to come after that. … I mean, we're very lucky that there's some truly phenomenal filmmakers out in the world that are creating art for God and inspiring people through that art."

“House of David” season two premieres on Oct. 5 on Wonder Project.