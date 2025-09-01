Home News ‘House of David’ season 2 release date announced; Wonder Project subscription debuts on Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video has released first-look images from season two of “House of David,” and announced the premiere date as Oct. 5, coinciding with the launch of Wonder Project's subscription service on the platform.

The biblical drama, created by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, will debut its first two episodes exclusively on Wonder Project before rolling out later to all Prime Video subscribers on a date to be announced.

“As a mom, I’m always looking for great films and TV series to watch with the kids. I’m always asking friends for recommendations — and so are they,” said Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, CEO of Wonder Project, in a statement provided to The Christian Post. “With this launch, we’re expanding our mission to include curating stories for our audience that restore faith in things worth believing in.”

The Wonder Project subscription will be available in the U.S. for $8.99 a month or $89.99 annually. Along with “House of David,” the service will feature more than 125 licensed titles and over 1,000 hours of film and television programming.

Television series available at launch will include “Mr. Bean," "Party of Five,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sherlock,” “The Conners” and “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” Family-friendly films such as “American Underdog,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Jesus Revolution,” “Lincoln,” “My Girl,” “Rudy,” “The Sandlot,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “The Sound of Music” will also be available.

Erwin, founder of Wonder Project, said launching the platform with the sophomore season of “House of David” was intentional.

“The dream of the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video is to make it easier than ever for families to decide what to watch together,” Erwin said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “We are so excited to kick things off with the two-episode premiere of 'House of David’s second season. The reaction to the show has been extraordinary. The new season is epic and emotional, and I can’t wait for Wonder subscribers to be the first to experience it.”

"House of David," ranked No. 2 on Amazon Prime, dramatized the accounts of Saul and David in 1 Samuel. The series stars Michael Iskander, who recently converted to Catholicism, as David, along with Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Saul's trusted wife, Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, Indy Lewis as Saul's daughter, Mychal, and Martyn Ford as the giant Goliath.

Erwin previously told The Christian Post that he and Gunn felt a tremendous responsibility to honor the source material: “The Bible is a bestseller for a reason. It’s one of the most-read books in the world, and we take that seriously. Our goal is not only to get it right but to deliver something that captures the spirit of the Bible while making the story come alive for a new generation.”

In an interview with The Christian Post, Harvest Church Pastor Greg Laurie said the show serves as an opportunity for cultural renewal, biblical literacy and, perhaps, revival on a massive scale.

“I think this is one of the greatest evangelistic opportunities in recent history,” Laurie said. “Millions of people through ‘House of David’ and ‘The Chosen’ are hearing Bible stories for the first time. No movie will ever take the place of the Gospel or the Bible, nor should it. But if it inspires people who've never read the Bible before or have no relationship with God to want to know more, then this is something we should be celebrating, not critiquing.”