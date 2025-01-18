Home News Author Jennifer Rothschild on how losing sight gave her a clearer focus on Heaven

For better or for worse, we have all heard the phrase "Go to Hell." While considered a coarse and crass thing to say, this snide directive is seen as sarcasm and never viewed in a positive light.

But what about the inverse of that phrase? Have you ever heard someone utter, "Go to Heaven?" It seems sort of foreign yet hopeful.

As far as Heaven is concerned, who goes there? Where is it? What will we do there? These sorts of questions always come up when we consider our eternal future beyond this physical world we are currently living in. How can we know for sure what comes next?

"Often, we assume that if we die before Christ's return, we instantly show up in Heaven and we get a glorified body, and we're dancing on streets of gold," says popular author and speaker Jennifer Rothschild. "Heaven is where God dwells and where those who died in Christ, those who are believers in Christ, where those who died in Christ will live for eternity, fully alive in the presence of God. And yes, it is a real place."

In a new, seven-session, video-based Bible study workbook titled "Heaven: When Faith Becomes Sight," Rothschild explores the subject of Heaven from a biblical perspective. She is passionate about teaching others practical ways to set their minds on things above and live life with an eternal perspective.

Rothschild doesn't just want people to wonder about Heaven; her hope is that they will embrace it with a faith that turns anticipation into excitement and peace.

"One of the most beautiful ways to set your mind on eternity is to accept your reality right now," explains Rothschild, who has been blind since age 15. "Instead of fighting against it and trying to mitigate, trying to explain, and trying to settle for less, just to get some certainty. I'm going to accept what God has allowed. Just accept what God allows. You will find the purpose in it, and then you will recognize that it's temporary."

Rothschild joins the "Crossmap Podcast" to talk about what it was like to go blind at age 15 and how it has shaped her faith as an adult. Listen as she shares some common misconceptions people have about Heaven and shares some key Bible verses that will provide us with a clearer understanding of it.

