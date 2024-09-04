Home News Iowa Hawkeyes receiver credits Jesus after scoring 2 touchdowns in first game

A University of Iowa football player is crediting Jesus for providing him with the confidence needed to score two touchdowns in the first game of his college career.

Following the No. 21-ranked Hawkeyes' 40-0 victory against the Illinois State University Redbirds at Saturday's home opener, freshman wide receiver Reece Vander Zee was asked during a press conference if he thought he would "be here after game 1."

"To be honest, I didn't," the Rock Rapids native responded. "I credit my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for just giving me this opportunity. A lot of things fell into place for me to be here, and I just get all my confidence from Him. I just prayed that He gave me confidence. And I went out there and I showed that today."

Vander Zee, a two-time all-state selection in high school, recorded 66 receiving yards on five catches in addition to his two touchdowns Saturday.

Vander Zee's Christian faith is featured prominently on his X account. The biography accompanying his profile references Luke 14:11 and includes an emoji of praying hands.

The Bible verse declares, "For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted."

The pinned post on Vander Zee's X account, an announcement from June 2023 that the he committed to play football at the University of Iowa, features a quote from the college student stating that "I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me and equipping me with amazing gifts."

"I truly want to glorify Him in everything I do and can't wait to see what amazing plans He has for me!" Vander Zee stated.

Vander Zee's account also includes several reposts from outspoken Christian football player and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, one of which insists that "When someone says you're not good enough, or that you can't or you won't or you shouldn't, you can still prevail."

In the March 2023 post, Tebow maintained, "People don't always know what God has put in you and the promises He has spoken in your life."

In the other March 2023 repost from Tebow's account, the former Florida Gator stated, "Even when we're in a waiting season of life, God is already there." According to Tebow, "We don't have to wait for His presence!"

"God has an awesome plan for you," Tebow wrote in a December 2022 post that Vander Zee shared. "You might not see what He is doing. You might not know how He is working. But when you step out and show a little courage, demonstrate a little boldness, you are going to be amazed with what He can do with your life!"

The University of Iowa is slated to play in their second game of the season on Saturday against Iowa State University for another home game.