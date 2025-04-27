Home News Islamic State claims pope’s burial is ‘marketing tool in theological war’ as it gains renewed strength

The Islamic State has declared Pope Francis’ burial a “marketing tool in a theological war,” asserting that tributes paid to the late pope undermine Islamic beliefs. The terror group is concurrently experiencing a resurgence, raising concerns about its growing strength and influence in the Middle East.

In its latest issue of the weekly newsletter Al-Naba’, the Islamic State, or ISIS, specifically condemned the extensive praise directed at Pope Francis following his death, characterizing such gestures as part of a “soft war” aimed at diluting the principles of Islamic monotheism, known as tawhid, according to MEMRI Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor.

The editorial also criticized Egypt’s Al-Azhar Grand Imam and regional media for portraying the pope sympathetically, arguing that this creates spiritual confusion among Muslims.

The Islamic State editorial contended that the pope’s humble burial arrangements — using an iron cross instead of gold and choosing a modest burial site rather than an elite tomb — are not genuine displays of humility, but rather tactical moves in a larger ideological battle.

ISIS further accused those offering condolences and admiration to Pope Francis of crossing religious boundaries, effectively acting as spokespeople for the Vatican and betraying fundamental Islamic doctrines.

Further, ISIS questioned the sincerity behind the late pope's repeated calls for peace in Gaza. The group portrayed his vocal support for Gaza as a calculated attempt to mask his religious beliefs and garner positive publicity.

According to ISIS, the pope’s gestures toward Gaza are not meaningful support but superficial actions designed to enhance his image rather than genuinely assist Palestinians.

ISIS also targeted the alignment of Al-Azhar and the Vatican, accusing both institutions of replacing religious authenticity with a generalized humanist message. The extremist group argued that such messages of coexistence and secular ethics undermine the exclusive truth claims of Islam.

The editorial equated the methodologies of the pope’s Jesuit order — combining contemplative mysticism with social activism — with Al-Azhar’s theological stance, alleging both institutions care more about humanist coexistence than strict religious observance.

ISIS also accused regional media outlets of distorting reality by praising Pope Francis while demonizing Islamic State fighters as extremists. The double standard, ISIS argued, is part of a coordinated strategy to weaken Islam by shifting the moral framework from religious absolutes to secular humanism.

ISIS’s condemnation of Pope Francis coincides with concerns raised by U.S. and United Nations officials about the terror group’s renewed vigor in Syria. Recent reports indicate ISIS is actively recruiting new members and increasing its attacks, especially as the country goes through instability following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Despite being weaker than its peak strength a decade ago, when ISIS controlled vast areas across Syria and Iraq, there is considerable anxiety about the group’s potential resurgence, noted The New York Times.

About 9,000 to 10,000 ISIS fighters and nearly 40,000 of their family members remain detained in northeastern Syria, guarded by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces. Experts warn that a successful prison break could dramatically bolster ISIS ranks and serve as a potent propaganda tool.

Colin Clarke, head of research for the Soufan Group, an intelligence and security firm, was quoted as saying that releasing experienced fighters from these detention centers could significantly enhance ISIS’s operational capabilities and recruiting efforts.

Recently, ISIS released a propaganda video denouncing the transitional Syrian government under Ahmed al-Sharaa, accusing it of apostasy and complicity with foreign interests. The Islamic State’s narrative targets former jihadist allies now integrated into Syria’s post-Assad military and political structures, attempting to exploit ideological divisions and foment internal dissent.

A recent visit by Sky News to the al Hol and Roj camps in northeast Syria, where over 55,000 detainees are held, revealed alarming scenes of children born to ISIS fighters making beheading gestures, shouting threats, and taunting guards.

Kurdish forces warned that the threat inside and outside these camps is escalating, with commanders describing them as breeding grounds for the “next cubs of the caliphate.” Despite reinforcements and 24-hour surveillance, incidents of stabbings, bombings and smuggling are frequent.

Commander Kane Ahmed, overseeing al Hol camp, told Sky News that ISIS cells smuggle weapons into the camps and orchestrate escapes, hiding individuals in hollowed-out truck seats or using waterways. Weapons, explosives and contraband are routinely recovered in raids, while detainees, including women, openly pledge allegiance to ISIS, declaring, “ISIS is coming back.”