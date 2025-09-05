Home News Israel rejects Hamas offer to release hostages in return for end of war, demands full surrender

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas’ statement, which declared the terror group’s willingness to release the remaining hostages in Gaza, as “more spin by Hamas that has nothing new.”

Following a message by U.S. President Donald Trump on social media, calling on Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages, Hamas put out a statement proclaiming “its readiness to engage in a comprehensive deal.”

President Trump had posted a message to his TRUTH social media platform, calling on Hamas to release all remaining living hostages.

“Hamas is still awaiting the Zionist enemy's response to the proposal presented to the movement by mediators on August 18, which was accepted by the movement and the Palestinian factions,” the terror group claimed in response.

The Israeli government rejected that deal, which called only for a partial hostage release, saying that from now on, it will only consider a deal that would see the release of all hostages at once and bring an end to the conflict.

In its statement, Hamas claimed that it had agreed to such conditions.

“In this context, the movement reiterates its readiness to engage in a comprehensive deal under which all enemy prisoners held by the resistance will be released in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners held by the occupation. This agreement will end the war in the Gaza Strip, withdraw all occupation forces from the entire Gaza Strip, open the crossings to allow the entry of all Gaza's necessities, and begin the reconstruction process.”

Hamas also said that it was willing to support the technocratic government, as called for in the Egyptian proposal for Gaza reconstruction, which was put forward as an alternative to the Trump proposal for a U.S. takeover of Gaza, rebuilding it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

“The movement also reiterates its agreement to form an independent national administration of technocrats to manage all Gaza Strip affairs and assume its responsibilities immediately in all areas,” the statement concluded.

Netanyahu’s office released a statement shortly after, rejecting Hamas’ claims.

“Unfortunately, this is more spin by Hamas that has nothing new,” Netanyahu said, reiterating the government’s position. “The war could end immediately on the conditions set by the Security Cabinet: 1. All hostages are released. 2. Hamas is disarmed. 3. The Strip is demilitarized. 4. Israel has security control in the Strip. 5. An alternative civil administration is established that does not educate for terrorism, dispatch terrorists or threaten Israel.”

“Only these conditions will prevent Hamas from rearming and returning to the massacre of October 7 again and again as it has promised,” the statement concluded.

Notably, the Hamas statement did not indicate a willingness by the group to disarm and leave the Gaza Strip.

While Israel has rejected any role for Hamas in the governing of the Strip after the war, Hamas said it “reiterates its agreement to form an independent national administration of technocrats,” indicating that it intends to be a part of such a government in some capacity.

Defense Minister Israel Katz also released a statement rejecting Hamas’ claim of an offer.

“Hamas continues to deceive and spout empty words,” Katz said, “but soon it will understand that it must choose between two options: accepting Israel’s conditions for ending the war — first and foremost, the release of all hostages and disarmament — or Gaza will become another Rafah and Beit Hanoun.”

“The IDF is fully prepared,” Katz warned.

Several Arab nations have also expressed their support for the full disarmament of Hamas and its exile from the Strip as part of a permanent ceasefire agreement.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.