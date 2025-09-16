Home News Jamie Lee Curtis cries over Kirk death, hopes he felt 'connection to God'

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis was driven to tears this week while talking about Charlie Kirk's death, noting she disagreed with him but hopes he found comfort in his faith as he died.

"I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to his faith," Curtis said on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast Monday.

"Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he's a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever 'connection to God' means, that he felt it," she added.

????????BREAKING: Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis broke down in tears as she spoke on what the passing of Charlie Kirk means to her and her appreciation for him being a genuine Christian man. Liberals are already calling and a ‘racist Conservative’ after these touching comments. pic.twitter.com/espRMszfOm — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 16, 2025

Curtis at first mistakenly called Kirk "Charlie Crist," which she attributed to associating him with his outspoken Christian faith.

"Sorry, Kirk. I just call him Crist, I think, because of Christ, because of his deep belief," she said.

Curtis reflected on the potential harm of the widespread viral video of Kirk's death and footage of other horrific events, such as 9/11, the anniversary of which she noted fell on the day after Kirk died.

"I don't ever want to see this footage of this man being shot," she said amid tears.

"We, as a society, are bombarded with imagery," she said, adding that "we don’t know what the longitudinal effects of seeing those towers come down over and over and over and over again."

"Or watching [Kirk’s] execution over and over and over again," she said.

Curtis remembered the profound impact of the Zapruder film showing the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, who was killed on her fifth birthday.

"I'm associated with this awful day of someone being assassinated on television," she said, expressing concern that society is becoming numb to witnessing violence.

“We are numb to them, but they are in there," she said of the images. "We don't know enough psychologically about what that does. What does that do?"

Kirk was killed last Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, after allegedly being shot by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who reportedly had a trans-identifying partner and harbored leftist political views.

Curtis, the daughter of Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, announced in 2021 that her son, Thomas, was "transitioning" to become Ruby, according to an interview in AARP magazine.

"We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," Curtis said on behalf of herself and husband Christopher Guest at the time.