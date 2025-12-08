Home News Top 5 Jasmine Crockett controversies: 'Abusing her power'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, announced her bid to run in the Democratic primary for the 2026 U.S. Senate race in Texas on Monday.

The Texas primary, which is slated for March 3, narrowed Monday after former Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, decided to exit the Senate race against sitting Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

The two-term congresswoman will be running against Texas state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, who has railed against Christian nationalism while making his status as "a Presbyterian seminarian" a key part of his campaign, despite recently being found to have been following OnlyFans models, porn stars and prostitutes on Instagram.

Crockett has garnered widespread attention on social media during her tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, which began in 2023 and has been fraught with controversy while repeatedly drawing the ire of President Donald Trump.

Here is a list of Crockett's top five controversies.