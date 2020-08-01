Jen Hatmaker asks for prayers as family navigates 'unexpected crisis': We are deeply hurting

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

High-profile Christian author Jen Hatmaker posted a cryptic message on Facebook Friday where she revealed that her family is working through an “unexpected crisis” and asked for prayers.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

The writer, who made headlines in 2016 for affirming same-sex marriage, revealed that something happened, but she wouldn't provide any details except to say that she and her family are going to be OK.

“I’ve been quiet,” Hatmaker wrote after nearly three weeks of social media silence.

“In short, we are deeply hurting in our little life,” Hatmaker revealed. “As I’ve written, there is a difference between secrecy marked by shame, and privacy marked by discretion, and we are in the second category.”

The Kansas native said her family is “navigating an unexpected crisis” and it’s the reason for her absence on social media. Hatmaker maintained that her break was “to help steer toward healing and wholeness.”

“Please know that everyone is safe, and all our kids are okay,” she continued. “Also know that our community and family has radically cared for us, and we are surrounded by love and support. Jesus loves us. We are not alone.”

The popular speaker asked her supporters not to “worry” for her, but instead to “pray for us if you pray.”

“A request: don’t pry or ask or push, even out of sincere concern. Please don’t blow up our phones and inboxes and DMs (or our friends’). Just hold us close to your heart in great love,” Hatmaker added.

The author concluded her post by saying: “As I reengage our online community here, I’ll be whatever I am that day, so thanks for the space to be a human person. I’ve always known you were a soft place to land. Thank you for loving us in all things, at all times, through all moments.”

Hi. It’s been quiet here. I’ve been quiet. In short, we are deeply hurting in our little life. As I’ve written, there is... Posted by Jen Hatmaker on Friday, July 31, 2020



Last month, Hatmaker released a podcast titled “A Moment of Pride,” where she publicly said she's "glad" her daughter is lesbian.

Hatmaker introduced the podcast by saying it wasn't a coming out “announcement” for her daughter, Sydney, because their family has known about her sexuality for quite some time.

In the discussion, Hatmaker’s daughter disclosed that she had grappled with reconciling her sexuality and her spirituality for many years. She said the “nail in the coffin” happened after she googled various theological perspectives on homosexuality and saw an article that referenced her mother’s comments about “loving” the LGBT community, but not “affirming” the lifestyle.

In the interview, Hatmaker said her “greatest regret” was speaking against homosexuality.

“I wouldn’t change one ounce of who she is. Not a molecule. Not a moment. The only thing I would change in our story, is I wish I could go back and shake myself to life sooner — well, well, well, before,” Hatmaker said.

“The truth is, every single church is just filled with gay kids and gay moms and dads and you know, it's just so irresponsible to break their hearts,” Hatmaker said, asserting that pastors should be preaching to people of all sexual orientations.

The majority of Christian denominations worldwide adhere to the Bible's stance on homosexuality and teach that while it's a sin, believers are commanded to love the sinner. Hatmaker and Sydney argue that love without affirmation is not enough.

Hatmaker also recently released a new book, Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You. In the book, she writes that she traded evangelical theology for “the wild terrain of the wilderness.”