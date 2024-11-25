Karoline Leavitt: 4 key facts about Trump's 27-year-old White House press secretary

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt (C) and Trump adviser Jason Miller (L) arrive at the criminal trial of former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 29, 2024.
Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt (C) and Trump adviser Jason Miller (L) arrive at the criminal trial of former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 29, 2024. | DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump recently announced that 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt, who served as national press secretary during his 2024 presidential campaign, will serve as White House press secretary when he assumes office in January.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Trump said in a Nov. 15 statement.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."

Leavitt will be the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, a record previously held by Ronald Ziegler, who assumed the role in 1969 for former President Richard Nixon at age 29. He served more than five years during a tumultuous time in American political history and was Nixon's only press secretary.

Here are four key facts about Leavitt's background.

