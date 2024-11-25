Home News Karoline Leavitt: 4 key facts about Trump's 27-year-old White House press secretary

President-elect Donald Trump recently announced that 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt, who served as national press secretary during his 2024 presidential campaign, will serve as White House press secretary when he assumes office in January.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Trump said in a Nov. 15 statement.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Leavitt will be the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, a record previously held by Ronald Ziegler, who assumed the role in 1969 for former President Richard Nixon at age 29. He served more than five years during a tumultuous time in American political history and was Nixon's only press secretary.

Here are four key facts about Leavitt's background.