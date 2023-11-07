Kat Von D asks Christians to pray for her husband instead of criticizing: It ‘turns people off’

Celebrity tattoo artist Katherine von Drachenberg, best known as Kat Von D, shared details about her conversion to Christianity and how she'd prefer Christians pray for her husband, who's not yet a believer but attends church, instead of criticizing him.

The TLC "LA Ink" star sat down with Allie Beth Stuckey on her “Relatable” podcast to talk about her journey following the public announcement about her baptism that shocked and surprised many. A longtime listener of Stuckey, the reality star revealed she had been using “New Age stuff” as “Band-Aids” and “crutches,” but neither that nor Transcendental Meditation nor the array of self-help books she read could satiate her appetite.

“When the lockdowns happened … my husband [Rafael Reyes] just said, ‘Hey, baby, I think we got it wrong. You know, I think we got a lot of things wrong,'” she recalled in the interview.

“You have to understand at the time … BLM was going hard,” Drachenberg continued. “I was in the middle of it. Like, I lived three doors down from the mayor of LA, so we had Antifa on our front yard after they threatened to do the Molotov cocktails and stuff like that. So we were just seeing things in real-time, and they were much worse in real life than what [the media] put on TV.”

She added, “I started re-evaluating, kind of going down the list of what I’m doing with my life. And it got to the part of my spirituality, and that’s where I started really rethinking a lot of things.”

Although Kat's husband hasn't yet given his life to Jesus Christ, he does attend Sunday services with her at a Baptist church near their home in Indiana.

Last month, Drachenberg shared a video of her baptism. Last year, the artist, whose gothic style has gained her much popularity, renounced the occult and witchcraft.

Despite growing up with missionary parents, it was only recently that she became a professing Christian.

“I feel like I'm the best wife and the best mother I can be now because of the changes that I've had,” she said. “There's been a de-programming that has taken place. Things that I used to find attractive are disgusting to me.”

“I wish I could put into words how amazing those changes are,” she added.

Despite her change of heart, Kat has kept her “dark” style and her friends, some of whom are not Christian and continue to struggle with certain vices. After her baptism video went viral, Kat received many comments celebrating her decision to follow Christ. Still, some Christians, she said, were just as cruel with the comments as some nonbelievers.

Kat said she was able to weed through the negativity but was saddened that her husband had to experience that kind of response from people who claim to represent the God she so desperately wants him to embrace for himself.

"The one person that I think about through all this is my husband, because when we got together, we were both not Christian. We got married, and then he's really helped me, without knowing, find my way, and he's not necessarily on the same page,” she told Stuckey.

Describing her husband as “very supportive,” Kat added: “We go to church together every Sunday; he always supports me, and we pray together. But there's part of him that's still questioning, and after getting so much grief from people that spilled over into my husband. I remember the next morning, he was like, 'Babe, I don't want to be a part of that.'”

Holding back tears, the pop-rock singer said she's been trying to be a witness to him. He, too, is a musician whose lyrics aren't in line with Christianity.

"I'm trying not to get emotional because I've been working for years trying to lead by example and share my own stepping stones with him, so hopefully, one day, he can come to me and say, 'Hey, guess what? I've given my heart to Jesus.’ That hasn't happened yet,” she maintained.

Seeing these attacks from the Christian community “turns people off” she stressed.

Fortunately, she added, "Our church is amazing!"

"I think that's what I wish for the most. If these people genuinely cared about me or my husband, instead of picking us apart or picking him apart, I would hope that you would just pray for us instead. It's already hard enough in real life to live through a lot of this stuff, then to just publicly harass or humiliate [us],” she added.