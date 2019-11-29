Kim Kardashian West has her own 'awakening,’ plans to dress less sexy

Kim Kardashian West has revealed that she had her own “awakening” after her husband and newly professing Christian, Kanye West, confronted her about dressing "too sexy" in public.

West, who has become famous by flaunting her curves and body, told The Cut in an interview that she decided to comply with her husband’s wishes after having an awakening.

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill, and he’s not comfortable with that. I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want,” she said.

“But I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she admitted.

The couple have four young children together: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and 6-month-old Psalm, who was birthed by a surrogate mother.

West's Instagram page is already undergoing a transformation as the reality star turned prison reform activist has been showing less skin.

“I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini. I actually just want to layout,” she told the magazine.

“I also did think, like, ‘OK, I’m here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie,’” she said. “And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.’”

In a recent interview on the daytime talk show "The Real," West was asked to respond to her husband's comments about the outfits she chooses to wear in public, to which she replied that she wants to “honor him” by dressing more modestly.

"He's been going through this life change and it's mostly about the kids. He's very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room,” she told the ladies on the daytime TV show.

Her husband’s newfound convictions has encouraged the rapper and fashion guru to be a dedicated family man, West explained.

The “too sexy” debate between the Wests over a revealing custom designer dress the night before the Met Gala in May was featured during an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In that episode, Kanye West expressed how his wife's decision to wear sexy clothes in public negatively affects him. To which she replied that she's not on the same path as him, referring to his newfound faith in Christ.

The beauty mogul, however, set the record straight on “The Real,” stating that "at the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa."