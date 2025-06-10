Home News Late-night host Stephen Colbert praises female portrayal of Jesus: 'Long overdue'

Late-night host Stephen Colbert, a self-described Roman Catholic, recently said a female portrayal of Jesus is "long overdue" during an interview with the bisexual actress set to star as Jesus in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl this summer.

"One of my favorite musicals of all time is 'Jesus Christ Superstar,'" Colbert said during an interview last week with Cynthia Erivo, a British bisexual black actress who is deliberately bald. "I love that — and I'm so excited that in August, you're going to be playing Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at the Hollywood Bowl."

More Great Moments In Devout Catholicism. Stephen Colbert tells actress Cynthia Erivo, "One of my favorite musicals of all time is Jesus Christ Superstar. I love that—and I'm so excited that in August you're going to be playing Jesus...First woman to play Jesus in a major… pic.twitter.com/bz8bKxJGFe

“First woman to play Jesus in a major production. Long overdue. I’ve said for years I’d love to see a woman in that part,” said Colbert, who asked what that milestone means to Erivo, who prefers "they/them" pronouns.

Erivo, who hosted this year's Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday and made headlines for her plethora of striking outfits, told Colbert that the role of Jesus "means a lot to me."

"I think the idea that I can play this role, and I've been given the opportunity to play it in front of so many people at that place [at] this time of my life is a very special thing. It’s the first time I've been on stage in that way for a long time, so to do it with this role is awesome."

Colbert added that "playing Jesus in a rock opera" is "an incredibly demanding part," but flattered Erivo by saying she "obviously [has] the range."

Colbert's interview with Erivo came a day after he slammed the Trump administration during his opening monologue for not publicly celebrating pride month.

Erivo, best known for her role in the film version of the musical "Wicked," will be playing Jesus in the classic Andrew Lloyd Weber musical at the Hollywood Bowl that will run from Aug. 1–3 in Los Angeles. She previously portrayed Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of "Superstar" in 2020.

Erivo's casting drew criticism from some Christian pastors, such as John K. Amanchukwu Sr., who called it "blasphemy" and dismissed Erivo as "too bald, brown and bi[sexual]" to portray Jesus.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" was a 1970 concept album with music by Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, which first debuted as a musical on Broadway in 1971. It was later adapted into a film in 1973.

The show has been controversial from its inception for having presented Judas Iscariot as a sympathetic character and lacking a depiction of the Resurrection.

Singer Adam Lambert, who became famous on "American Idol" in 2009 and has been outspoken about his homosexual behavior, will be playing Judas Iscariot, the Hollywood Bowl announced last month.