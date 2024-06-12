Home News Lime Scooters disables riding over LGBT pride display after teens charged with felonies 'We will not let the hateful few spoil the joy of pride month in Spokane'

A scooter company has disabled the ability of riders to approach a pride mural in Spokane, Washington, after three teenagers were charged with felonies last week for using their scooters to desecrate the government-funded display.

On June 5, a 19-year-old named Ruslan V.V. Turko and two unnamed minors were arrested and booked in the county jail for first-degree malicious mischief after leaving multiple dark skid marks on the city's newly painted pride mural, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers reportedly found the suspects defacing the mural on scooters and witnessed the vandalism when they arrived on the scene last Wednesday.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Officers observed widespread damage as black scuff marks consistent with scooter wheels were observed across the entirety of the mural. The area is clearly marked to keep traffic away as it was just re-painted to repair previous damage," the department said in a June 6 press release.

A video of a local resident who called the police went viral on social media, during which she explained why she felt justified calling the authorities for what she claimed was a hate crime.

"It sucks to be reminded in moments like this that there are still people out there who have hate in their hearts for other people," the woman said.

?????????????????? TEENS ARRESTED FOR HATE CRIME AFTER DRIVING SCOOTER OVER PRIDE MURAL



The 3 teens, two of them unnamed as they're underage, were arrested in Spokane, Washington, and charged with 'malicious mischief' after their scooters left tire marks on a pride mural they rode over.… pic.twitter.com/KdKTkESQzH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 8, 2024

Following news of the skid marks, Lime Director of Government Relations Hayden Harvey told The National Desk that his company denounced such actions.

"All of us at Lime condemn these vile acts in no uncertain terms," Harvey said. "At a time when our teams at Lime are beginning pride celebrations around the globe, it is disturbing to see the hate taking place in Spokane."

"We will not let the hateful few spoil the joy of pride month in Spokane, and are grateful for those working to make Spokane more welcoming for all," he added.

The company, which allows customers to use an app that unlocks scooters left in various parts of major cities, has since established a "no-go zone" over the pride crosswalk in Spokane, which means the scooters will "gradually come to a stop" if a rider approaches the area.

The Christian Post has reached out to Lime for further comment and will update this story if they respond.

Similar incidents have made national headlines in recent months.

In February, 19-year-old Dylan Brewer raised tens of thousands of dollars on GiveSendGo after he was charged with a felony for vandalizing an LGBT progress pride crosswalk in Clearwater, Florida, by leaving skid marks on it with his tires.

Last month, police in St. Petersburg, Florida, opened an investigation into drivers who vandalized an LGBT-themed street mural by leaving donut marks ahead of the city's pride month celebrations.