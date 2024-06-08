Home News Idaho bar celebrates 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' in response to LGBT pride month 'Naked parade perverts should go to jail'

As much of corporate America embraces LGBT pride month, one Idaho bar is taking a different approach by recognizing “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.”

Old State Saloon, a bar in Eagle, Idaho, created an X account earlier this month. The account's cover photo features a background image of the American flag and the symbols for male and female. The bar boasts on its X account that it is “The World Heterosexual Headquarters.” As of Saturday afternoon, the account had over 42,700 followers.

The establishment’s Facebook page indicates that the business opened in February 2023. Support for the Christian faith figures prominently on the social media account, with one post from Thursday proclaiming, “Make America Godly Again!”

The business announced on Facebook last week that “June will be OSS’s inaugural Heterosexual Awesomeness Month!” It urged the public to “come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!”

“Each Monday will be Hetero Male Monday and any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male will receive a free draft beer,” Old State Saloon added. “Each Wednesday is Heterosexual couples day and each heterosexual couple will receive 15% off their bill.”

A subsequent Facebook post revealed that the celebration of "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month" will also feature “Her Happy Hour Thursdays,” which allows heterosexual women to enjoy happy hour prices all day. “Her Happy Hour Thursdays” join “Duo Deal Wednesdays” and “Hetero Male Mondays” as the business’ main deals of the month.

The business states on its website that its celebration of "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month" has led to threatening backlash and “theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering [cancellation], libel, slander — even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender!”

Despite celebrating heterosexuality, Old State Saloon insisted that “we love our LGBTQ+ patrons” and vowed that its owners “will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol.”

Despite the slander and threats the business has endured for celebrating heterosexuality, the establishment appears to have achieved financial success as a result of its decision not to kowtow to secular ideology. The business reported on Facebook this week that it experienced its “biggest Monday sales EVER” while noting in an X post that Old State Saloon saw its “highest Wednesday in sales ever by 3x!” Two days later, Old State Saloon told its Facebook followers that the restaurant had “SOLD OUT OF FOOD” while offering the option to “bring food from outside.”

In addition to the deals on food and alcohol available to heterosexual patrons, Old State Saloon is selling special merchandise during its "Heterosexual Awareness Month." T-shirts with the American flag and the symbols for male and female, as well as T-shirts with a picture of a glass of beer emblazoned with the Old State Saloon logo accompanied by a caption reading “Beer for Breeders” and “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” are available for $28.

A look at the bar’s upcoming calendar suggests that “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” is not the only event taking place in June at Old State Saloon designed to appeal to conservative or Christian audiences. The restaurant also has “Christian Singles Mingles” on Thursdays, Bible studies on Sundays and “Open Carry Coffees” on Saturdays.

Old State Saloon’s website reveals plans to construct “a physical location specifically for traditional and faith-based events,” specifically a “Community Event Center where conservatism can be appreciated, including Hetero Awesomeness Month-style events every year.” The business said it's raising funds on the crowdfunding platform Give Send Go in an effort to create such a venue.

As of Saturday afternoon, the crowdfunding effort has raised more than $14,340. A poll on Old State Saloon’s X account asking if it should put on a “Heterosexual Awesomeness Parade” shows that 95.9% of the 1,431 respondents are in favor of such an idea, while 4.1% oppose it.

The "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month" celebration at Old State Saloon comes as many corporations and major organizations in the U.S. are fully embracing LGBT pride month in an effort to show support for LGBT ideology. For example, most National Football League teams are celebrating pride month on their social media accounts. Some have even changed their profile pictures to the team’s logo bathed in the rainbow colors that have come to symbolize the LGBT movement.

LGBT pride month, recognized by LGBT activists every June, features pride parades that often consist of participants dressed in sexually explicit clothing, if not outright nudity. Old State Saloon has expressed displeasure with this custom, declaring in an X post that “Naked parade perverts should go to jail.”