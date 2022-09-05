 World |

Liz Truss: 7 things to know about the UK's new Prime Minister

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss delivers a speech at an event to announce the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest in central London on September 5, 2022. - Truss is the U.K.'s third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher. The 47-year-old has consistently enjoyed overwhelming support over 42-year-old Sunak in polling of the estimated 200,000 Tory members who were eligible to vote. |

Mary Elizabeth Truss has been elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, the third woman and Conservative Party member to rise to the government post. 

Truss was elected leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday, defeating Rishi Sunak, a former chief secretary of the Treasury and chancellor of the Exchequer, by 57.4% to 42.6%.

The 47-year-old Truss, who championed tax cuts and opposed "woke" identity politics, will be succeeding Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is leaving office following a series of controversies, including what has been dubbed the "partygate" scandal that led to his resignation.

Here are seven interesting facts about Truss, the new U.K. prime minister. They include her past government experience, her religious beliefs, and how she used to oppose England having a monarchy. 

