Liz Truss: 7 things to know about the UK's new Prime Minister

Mary Elizabeth Truss has been elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, the third woman and Conservative Party member to rise to the government post.

Truss was elected leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday, defeating Rishi Sunak, a former chief secretary of the Treasury and chancellor of the Exchequer, by 57.4% to 42.6%.

The 47-year-old Truss, who championed tax cuts and opposed "woke" identity politics, will be succeeding Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is leaving office following a series of controversies, including what has been dubbed the "partygate" scandal that led to his resignation.

Here are seven interesting facts about Truss, the new U.K. prime minister. They include her past government experience, her religious beliefs, and how she used to oppose England having a monarchy.

