Home News The sacred journey: Martin Scorsese brings saints to life in new docudrama series (exclusive trailer)

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese is embarking on a spiritual journey through the lives of revered saints, from Joan of Arc to John the Baptist, with his latest docudrama series, “The Saints,” premiering in November.

Releasing on Nov. 17 on Fox Nation and narrated by Scorsese, the docuseries spans nearly two millennia, tracing the lives of eight historical figures whose radical devotion to their beliefs shaped and transcended their eras. Set to be unveiled in two parts, the first four episodes will air weekly from November to December, while the concluding set will roll out in May 2025, culminating in the Holy Season.

According to the 81-year-old filmmaker, “The Saints” is the product of a lifelong fascination with the saints.

“I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set,” he said. “These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the Gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”

Watch the trailer for "The Saints" below

Each episode will focus on the life of a single saint, drawing on archival materials, historical recreations, and expert insights to explore their faith, struggles and enduring influence.

The first episode will focus on Joan of Arc, a French heroine known for her zealous vision to free France from English rule during the Hundred Years' War. Condemned for heresy, Joan of Arc died at the stake at just 19, only to be canonized in 1920 as the patron saint of soldiers.

The series’ second episode shifts focus to John the Baptist, who, while living under Roman oppression in first century Judea, baptized followers in preparation for the Messiah’s arrival, including Jesus. His denunciation of King Herod Antipas’ unlawful marriage eventually led to his beheading — ordered in a request from Salome, Herodias’ daughter as described in the Gospels.

In the third episode, viewers will journey to Rome in the time of Sebastian, a soldier who defied Emperor Diocletian’s decrees against Christianity. As a member of the Praetorian Guard, Sebastian covertly spread Christian teachings until his faith was exposed. Sentenced to death, Sebastian survived an execution by arrows, only to confront Diocletian in a final plea.

The series release concludes with Maximilian Kolbe, a Polish Franciscan monk who sacrificed his life in Auschwitz during World War II. Arrested for aiding Jews and other displaced persons, Kolbe volunteered to take the place of a stranger condemned to die in the starvation bunker. His final days were marked by unfailing hope, culminating in his death by lethal injection.

“The Saints” is created by Matti Leshem and directed by Elizabeth Chomko. It’s produced alongside Lionsgate Alternative Television by Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, LBI Entertainment and Halcyon Studios.

Throughout his career, the award-winning director has frequently focused on Christianity, often touching on the themes of doubt, redemption, and the price of spiritual commitment.

Scorsese previously said he identifies as a Catholic and initially was drawn to the priesthood, even attending a Catholic seminary before shifting his focus to film.

"I believe in the tenets of Catholicism. I'm not a doctor of the church. I'm not a theologian who could argue the Trinity. I'm certainly not interested in the politics of the institution," the director said. "But the idea of the Resurrection, the idea of the Incarnation, the powerful message of compassion and love — that's the key. The sacraments, if you are allowed to take them, to experience them, help you stay close to God."

Scorsese's 1988 film, “The Last Temptation of Christ,” drew criticism from religious groups over its portrayal of Jesus, His struggle with temptation and the human aspects of His nature. His 2016 film “Silence” followed Jesuit missionaries in 17th century Japan grappling with apostasy, martyrdom and faith’s endurance under persecution.

Earlier this year, it was revealed he had completed a screenplay for a film about Jesus, based on Shūsaku Endō’s book A Life of Jesus, though filming has been postponed.